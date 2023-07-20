Abar Bibaho Obhijan: An Entertaining Bengali Sequel Coming Soon to OTT Platforms

The much-awaited sequel to the biggest hit in Bengali cinema, "Bibaho Obhijan," titled "Abar Bibaho Obhijan," delighted theater-goers with its comedy caper upon its release in 2019. Directed by the acclaimed cinematographer Soumik Halder, the film promises to bring even more fun and entertainment to audiences. Now, after a successful theatrical run, the film is gearing up for its OTT release. Let's delve into the details of the movie, including the cast, plot, and the awaited OTT platform release date.
After nearly three years of anticipation, fans of "Bibaho Obhijan" will soon be able to enjoy the sequel, "Abar Bibaho Obhijan," on their preferred OTT platforms. The film initially had a theatrical release scheduled for March 2023, but due to the crowded film calendar, the makers decided to release it on the big screen on 8th June 2023, captivating audiences with its humor and engaging storyline.
"Abar Bibaho Obhijan" revolves around the lives of Rajat and Anupam, who find themselves entangled in various challenges within their married lives. Seeking a temporary escape from their daily struggles, the two plan a getaway to the picturesque location of Darjeeling. However, their real challenge arises when they must convince their wives to join them on this trip. The film features a talented cast, including Rudranil Ghosh, Ankush Hazra, Nusrat Faria Mazhar, Sohini Sarka, and others, who deliver exceptional performances and make this comedy caper a delightful watch.
The much-anticipated sequel is helmed by the talented cinematographer-turned-director, Soumik Halder. His previous works, such as "Gumnaami" (2019), "Guptodhoner Sondhane" (2018), and "Uronchondi" (2018), have earned critical acclaim, setting high expectations for "Abar Bibaho Obhijan." The film's music, composed by the talented Jeet Gannguli, adds to the charm of this laughter-packed journey. "Abar Bibaho Obhijan" is produced by Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni, who have ensured that this sequel matches its predecessor in terms of entertainment and enjoyment.
The film showcases an impressive cast, with Rudranil Ghosh's exceptional performances in films like "Kantatar," "Refugee," and "Byomkesh Bakshi" making him a standout actor. Ankush Hazra, known for his acclaimed roles in films like "Romeo vs Juliet" and "Jamai 420," brings his charisma to the screen. Nusrat Faria Mazhar and Sohini Sarka add to the excitement with their remarkable talent, making "Abar Bibaho Obhijan" a power-packed cinematic experience.
Having already had a successful theatrical release on 8th June 2023, "Abar Bibaho Obhijan" has managed to create significant buzz among movie enthusiasts. While the OTT platform and digital rights have not been officially announced yet, it is anticipated that the film will be available on popular OTT platforms approximately 45 days after its theatrical release. This will allow a wider audience to experience the hilarious escapades of Rajat and Anupam on their screens.
As we await the official announcement of the OTT platform and digital rights, "Abar Bibaho Obhijan" is all set to entertain Bengali cinema fans once again. With its stellar cast, captivating storyline, and successful theatrical run, the film is poised to be a must-watch for those looking for a laughter-filled cinematic experience. Stay tuned for further updates, and get ready to relish this hilarious journey with "Abar Bibaho Obhijan" on your preferred OTT platform soon!