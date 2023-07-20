Abar Bibaho Obhijan: An Entertaining Bengali Sequel Coming Soon to OTT Platforms

Abar Bibaho Obhijan Director and Crew

The much-anticipated sequel is helmed by the talented cinematographer-turned-director, Soumik Halder. His previous works, such as "Gumnaami" (2019), "Guptodhoner Sondhane" (2018), and "Uronchondi" (2018), have earned critical acclaim, setting high expectations for "Abar Bibaho Obhijan." The film's music, composed by the talented Jeet Gannguli, adds to the charm of this laughter-packed journey. "Abar Bibaho Obhijan" is produced by Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni, who have ensured that this sequel matches its predecessor in terms of entertainment and enjoyment.

The film showcases an impressive cast, with Rudranil Ghosh's exceptional performances in films like "Kantatar," "Refugee," and "Byomkesh Bakshi" making him a standout actor. Ankush Hazra, known for his acclaimed roles in films like "Romeo vs Juliet" and "Jamai 420," brings his charisma to the screen. Nusrat Faria Mazhar and Sohini Sarka add to the excitement with their remarkable talent, making "Abar Bibaho Obhijan" a power-packed cinematic experience.