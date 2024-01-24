Republic Day 2024 Parade: Timings, Tickets, Chief Guest, and Where to Watch

Republic Day 2024 Parade: India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, commemorating the day when the Constitution came into effect in 1950. The Republic Day Parade, a grand display of patriotic fervor, will take place in the national capital at Kartavya Path, featuring regiments from the Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces.

Republic Day 2024 Parade Timings

The Republic Day Parade is scheduled to commence at 9:30 am. The ceremony kicks off with the President unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2024 Parade Tickets

Online Ticket Purchase

Visit the official website aamantran.mod.gov.in for Republic Day 2024 Parade tickets.

Register with your full name, valid email ID, and phone number.

Receive an OTP on your mobile number for verification.

Choose from various options, including FDR-Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Rehearsal, Beating the Retreat-FDR Ceremony, and Beating the Retreat.

View ticket options, seat availability, and prices for selection.

Offline Ticket Purchase (January 10 to January 25)

Visit India Tourism Development Corporation (IDTC) and Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) counters for ticket purchases.

Alternatively, obtain tickets from the Parliament House Reception Office and the government tourist office in Janpath, Delhi.

Offline ticket availability during specific hours.

Republic Day 2024 Parade Chief Guest

The distinguished chief guest for the Republic Day 2024 Parade is French President Emmanuel Macron. India and France, as strategic partners, celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership this year. The strong bond between the two nations is evident in their alignment on various regional and global issues. President Macron's visit to India for the G-20 Summit in September 2023 further solidifies this relationship.

Where to Watch the Republic Day 2024 Parade

The Republic Day 2024 Parade will be broadcast on Doordarshan, allowing viewers across the nation to witness the patriotic spectacle. For those preferring online streaming, the event will be live-streamed on Doordarshan's official YouTube channel