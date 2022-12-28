Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Court Extends Sheezan Khan's Police Custody by 2 Days

The Vasai Court on Wednesday sent Sheezan Khan, the accused in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, to police custody for two days.

Earlier today, Sheezan was produced in the court by the Waliv police, which sought to get his remand extended.

Notably, Sheezan's police custody was supposed to have ended today. But, the police have not completed the interrogation and investigation with him, so they sought to get his remand extended.

It is pertinent to note that the Waliv Police have taken the statement from 18 people so far in the death of Tunisha Sharma, who died allegedly by suicide.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she died by suicide. Sharma was also reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.

To find out the reality of what transpired between the deceased Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan, during Tunisha's last moments, the Police started to scan through the WhatsApp chats between the two.