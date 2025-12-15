Sherrone Moore Controversy Deepens: OnlyFans Model Mia Sorety Alleges Proposal After Michigan’s 2024 Title Win

The controversy surrounding former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore continues to escalate, with new allegations emerging days after his dismissal from the university. OnlyFans model Mia Sorety has now made explosive claims, alleging that Moore made an inappropriate proposal to her following Michigan’s 2024 National Championship victory.

Moore was fired on December 10, 2025, after an internal review found evidence of an “inappropriate relationship” with a university staff member. He is also facing criminal charges in Michigan, further intensifying scrutiny on the football program and the university’s athletic leadership.

Why Sherrone Moore Was Fired by Michigan

Michigan terminated Sherrone Moore’s contract after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. While authorities have not officially named the individual involved, media reports identified Moore’s executive assistant, Paige Shiver, as the staff member at the centre of the scandal.

Following his dismissal, Moore was detained in Ann Arbour on charges related to breaking and entering and stalking. He has since been released on a $25,000 bail and now faces charges including third-degree felony home invasion, misdemeanour stalking, and unlawful entry.

Mia Sorety Alleges Post-Championship Proposal

Amid the fallout, Mia Sorety has come forward with fresh claims about Moore’s alleged conduct. Speaking to Outkick, she stated that Moore contacted her following Michigan’s national title win and asked her to meet him at a hotel in Houston.

According to Sorety, Moore allegedly offered her and two other OnlyFans models season tickets in exchange for a sexual encounter. She claimed that she declined the offer and said Moore then confided in her about personal issues involving his marriage and other relationships.

Sorety emphasised that while she did meet Moore at the hotel, she maintained that nothing sexual occurred.

Claims of Repeated Contact During Games

Sorety also alleged that Moore frequently contacted her during Michigan football games throughout the 2024 season. She claimed he messaged her before, during, and after several games, including matchups against Purdue, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

She previously stated that Moore contacted her shortly after his release from jail, adding to the growing list of allegations surrounding his conduct.

No Response Yet from Moore or Michigan

As of now, Sherrone Moore’s attorney and the University of Michigan have not publicly responded to Sorety’s claims. Authorities have also not commented on whether her allegations form part of any ongoing investigation.

Pressure Mounts on Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel

The scandal has triggered wider concerns about the leadership and culture within Michigan athletics. Reports indicate that the university has commissioned a full external investigation into its athletic department.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel is now under increased scrutiny, with speculation growing over whether he will remain in his position. Michigan historian John U. Bacon has publicly stated that Manuel’s future is uncertain, especially with the university needing to appoint a new head football coach.

Michigan Athletics Under Investigation After Multiple Scandals

The Moore controversy is the latest in a series of high-profile issues affecting Michigan athletics in recent years. These include the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, criminal charges against former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, and multiple off-field incidents involving staff members.

While Michigan has enjoyed strong competitive success, critics argue that repeated controversies have raised serious questions about oversight and accountability.

What Happens Next for Michigan Football?

With an external investigation underway and leadership decisions pending, both the future of Michigan football and the role of Athletic Director Warde Manuel remain uncertain. University regents and senior leadership are expected to review the findings before making any decisions.

For now, the fallout from Sherrone Moore’s dismissal continues to ripple through one of college football’s most storied programs, with legal proceedings and institutional reviews still ongoing.

