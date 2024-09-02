Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon's Canada Home, Gangster Claims Responsibility

Security agencies are currently investigating the claims and reviewing the video footage. Both AP Dhillon and the Canadian authorities have yet to issue statements regarding the incident.

This is not the first time such claims have surfaced involving individuals linked to Lawrence Bishnoi. In November last year, Bishnoi had allegedly claimed responsibility for a shooting at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's home in Vancouver’s White Rock neighbourhood. Additionally, in April this year, two motorcycle riders reportedly opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. Following the incident, the Mumbai Police declared Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused."