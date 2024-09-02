Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon's Canada Home, Gangster Claims Responsibility

Shots were reportedly fired outside the residence of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has been linked to a man named Rohit Godara, allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has claimed responsibility.
A video circulating online, which remains unverified, shows an individual standing outside a house and firing multiple shots during the night. The authenticity of the location in the video has not been confirmed, though AP Dhillon resides on Victoria Island in British Columbia.
In a purported social media post, Rohit Godara claimed the firing took place at two locations in Canada – Victoria Island and Woodbridge, Toronto. He alleged that the shooting outside Dhillon's residence was in retaliation for the singer featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a recent music video. Godara also issued death threats to Dhillon in the post and asserted his affiliation with Lawrence Bishnoi.
Security agencies are currently investigating the claims and reviewing the video footage. Both AP Dhillon and the Canadian authorities have yet to issue statements regarding the incident.
This is not the first time such claims have surfaced involving individuals linked to Lawrence Bishnoi. In November last year, Bishnoi had allegedly claimed responsibility for a shooting at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's home in Vancouver’s White Rock neighbourhood. Additionally, in April this year, two motorcycle riders reportedly opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. Following the incident, the Mumbai Police declared Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused."