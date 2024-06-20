Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody Spark Romance Rumors With Latest Instagram Post

In a recent Instagram post, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody charmed their followers by twinning in white outfits and sharing a candid moment. The photo captured Shraddha smiling while holding Rahul's arm, as Rahul made a goofy expression. The post was captioned by Shraddha with, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar” (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep), accompanied by a smiley face and red heart emoticons.
The duo was recently seen together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, drawing attention from both paparazzi and fans. They had also been photographed after a dinner outing in Mumbai last year. A source revealed to Hindustan Times that the couple was "shocked" to be photographed together, emphasizing their preference for a private relationship and their reluctance to go public.
Shraddha and Rahul first met on the sets of the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where their friendship blossomed into love. Rahul contributed as a writer for the film. Adding to the speculation about their relationship, Shraddha was seen wearing a pendant with the initial 'R' in March this year.
On the professional front, Shraddha is gearing up for her next project, Stree 2. The film, which is a sequel in the popular horror-comedy universe, will feature Rajkummar Rao alongside Shraddha. The teaser for Stree 2 was recently released with the film Munjya. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 is part of a series that includes Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya, and is set to release on August 15.