Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Detained Over Drug Consumption

Siddhanth Kapoor, the brother of bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has been detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night.

The Deputy Commissioner of police (east) Bengaluru, Bheemashankar S Guled informed on Monday about the arrest, reported ANI.

The police raided a hotel on MG Road in Bengaluru on Sunday night based on a tip-off where a party was underway.

Police took samples of people suspected to have consumed drugs and sent them for medical tests. Siddhanth’s sample was among six others that returned positive for consumption.