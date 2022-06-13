Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Detained Over Drug Consumption

Siddhanth Kapoor, the brother of bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has been detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night.
The Deputy Commissioner of police (east) Bengaluru, Bheemashankar S Guled informed on Monday about the arrest, reported ANI.
The police raided a hotel on MG Road in Bengaluru on Sunday night based on a tip-off where a party was underway.
Police took samples of people suspected to have consumed drugs and sent them for medical tests. Siddhanth’s sample was among six others that returned positive for consumption.
Police said, “Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother has been detained by police. As of now as his samples have come positive for drugs. He's one among six people to have consumed drugs.”
It was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after consuming drugs outside, police informed.
The son of veteran bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth is in police custody at the moment.
It may be noted that Shraddha Kapoor was among those who questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case relating to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput for alleged possession of drugs.