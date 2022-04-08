Shruti Haasan To Celebrate Rongali Bihu In Guwahati

Bollywood actor and singer Shruti Haasan will be visiting Guwahati next week during Rongali Bihu celebrations in Assam. This will be her first visit to the northeastern state.

Haasan will be accompanied by her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika who is a popular illustrator and doodle artist. The duo will be attending a Bihu event in the city.

Hazarika hails from Guwahati in Assam and is currently based in Mumbai.

Recently, Hazarika made news for his solo work 'BLCK', an iconic display of black and white pieces that unsettle and challenge audience perceptions.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ which is expected to hit the silver screens on 14 April 2022.

Also Read: 7 Bengaluru Schools Receive Bomb Threat