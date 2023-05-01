Siddharth Nigam Receives Backlash For Presenting Gamosa in 'Distorted Form'

The video was shoot to the song 'Yentemma' from Salman Khan's new film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. The Gamosa is a traditional Assamese cloth that is used for various purposes, including as a symbol of respect and hospitality. The way in which Siddharth Nigam presented the Gamosa in his video has been seen as disrespectful and has hurt the sentiments of the Assamese people.