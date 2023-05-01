Siddharth Nigam Receives Backlash For Presenting Gamosa in 'Distorted Form'

Actor Siddharth Nigam has come under fire from the Assamese community after he presented Assam's pride Gamosa in a distorted form while dancing to a song on his Instagram account.
The video was shoot to the song 'Yentemma' from Salman Khan's new film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. The Gamosa is a traditional Assamese cloth that is used for various purposes, including as a symbol of respect and hospitality. The way in which Siddharth Nigam presented the Gamosa in his video has been seen as disrespectful and has hurt the sentiments of the Assamese people.
Since the video was posted, the actor has received a lot of backlash on social media from the Assamese community. Many people have demanded an apology from the actor for his actions.