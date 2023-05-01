On May Day, GMC Mayor Announces 30% Salary Hike For Employees, Workers

Prasenjit Deb
On the occasion of International Labour Day, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania announced a 30% hike in the salary as well as Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme benefits for all the employees and workers (both regular and contractual) under the GMC.
Not only this, the Mayor and Councillors of Guwahati Municipal Corporation came together to initiate a range of measures aimed at alleviating the condition of workers in the city as well as measures to rein in the city's air pollution and strengthen Swachh Bharat Mission on Monday.
The event began with a sapling plantation drive at Betkuchi GMC office compound, where the Mayor and Councillors planted saplings in a bid to showcase the need to increase green cover and promote eco-friendliness in the city. Following this, the Mayor inaugurated a set of Road Sweeping machines and six Back Hoe Loaders, which are set to play a crucial role in reining in air pollution in the city as well as maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. These were part of the Government of India’s flagship National Clean Air Programme for Guwahati City.
The dignitaries then visited the Fatashil GMC Harijan Colony, where they were welcomed by the locals. The Mayor and Councillors joined the residents for lunch and interacted with them, as a sign of solidarity and support.
To make the event more inclusive, the Mayor and Councillors also spent some time with three Harijan Colony residents at the Ulubari, felicitating them, discussing their concerns, issues and grievances.
Speaking at the event, the Mayor stressed the importance of workers in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in Guwahati city, saying, "It is essential to have an inclusive approach towards development, and today's event is a testament to that. We are committed to making our city more eco-friendly and clean, and we will work towards that with the help of the community. We also promise to provide for health camps at Fatashil and Ulubari for maintaining good health of the working community. Further, the workers should also emphasize on good education for their children so that they can go on and become officers of the Corporation. To facilitate this, the state of schools under the Corporation will be revamped."