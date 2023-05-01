On May Day, GMC Mayor Announces 30% Salary Hike For Employees, Workers

Speaking at the event, the Mayor stressed the importance of workers in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in Guwahati city, saying, "It is essential to have an inclusive approach towards development, and today's event is a testament to that. We are committed to making our city more eco-friendly and clean, and we will work towards that with the help of the community. We also promise to provide for health camps at Fatashil and Ulubari for maintaining good health of the working community. Further, the workers should also emphasize on good education for their children so that they can go on and become officers of the Corporation. To facilitate this, the state of schools under the Corporation will be revamped."