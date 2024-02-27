Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Expecting a Baby Soon

The parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, are anticipating the arrival of a new family member as Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is currently pregnant and expected to give birth soon.
Sidhu Moosewala, who ventured into politics by contesting the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 under the Congress banner from Mansa but tragically met his demise on May 29 of the same year, continues to be remembered. The case surrounding his murder implicates thirty-one individuals, including notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, with twenty-five arrests made thus far.
Renowned for his musical talent and entrepreneurial success, Sidhu Moosewala held a significant influence, particularly among the youth. Despite his untimely death, his musical legacy lives on with numerous posthumous releases garnering millions of views.
Born as the sole child to his parents, who are currently in their late fifties, the impending addition to their family has been a topic of interest. While no official statement has been issued by the parents, sources close to them affirm the imminent arrival of the newborn. Charan Kaur has chosen to maintain a low profile for over six months.
There have been speculations regarding Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, potentially entering the political arena by contesting from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat. However, he has expressed reservations about the impact of such a move on their lives.
Notably, Charan Kaur has actively voiced her support for various social causes, including advocating for farmers' rights during the 'Dilli Chalo' protests, and seeking justice for Shubhkaran Singh, a farmer who lost his life at the Khanauri border. Her social media posts featuring Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, and Shubhkaran Singh underscore her commitment to these causes.