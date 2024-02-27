Rajya Sabha Polls: SP Chief Whip Resigns Amid Speculations of Cross-Voting

Amid swirling speculations surrounding potential cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, Samajwadi Party MLA and leader, Manoj Kumar Pandey, tendered his resignation from the position of Samajwadi Party Chief Whip.
"I have requested the party chief to accept my resignation from the post of Chief Whip," voiced SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey before his rendezvous with Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh.
Following the interaction, UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh characterized the SP MLA as a proponent of Sanatan Dharma.
"Many public representatives are joining the BJP due to being influenced by PM Modi's policies and the development that is happening in the country. Manoj Pandey ji has always been a supporter of Sanatan Dharma, he has been giving equal statements on this issue inside and outside the House. That's why he was unhappy there and when the proposal came for the darshan of Ram ji, he wanted everyone to go for darshan," remarked Dayashankar Singh.
Earlier, another Samajwadi Party MLA, Rakesh Pratap Singh, hinted at a divergence from the party line, affirming his intent to heed the voice of his conscience before casting his vote. "I'm not harboring any resentment towards anyone; I will vote in accordance with the dictates of my inner conscience," articulated Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath departed from the polling station in Lucknow post-casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, displaying a victory sign. Simultaneously, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav exercised his franchise for the election.
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar asserted the likelihood of cross-voting, predicting the victory of eight BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha election. "The 8 BJP candidates are poised for triumph. Raja Bhaiya and all our allies are rallying behind the BJP. Certain Samajwadi Party leaders have openly signaled their inclination towards BJP. Cross-voting from the Samajwadi Party is imminent; they will rally behind NDA. There will be cross-voting, guaranteed," emphasized Om Prakash Rajbhar.
Earlier, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav articulated the party's anticipation of clinching three seats, where it fielded candidates, in the Rajya Sabha election.
"We hope all three candidates of Samajwadi Party will win...BJP can use all the tactics to win elections. BJP will do everything possible for victory. Some of our leaders who want personal gains can go to the BJP..." said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
"Our MLAs who are in contact with the Bharatiya Janata Party and those who want to take advantage of it will go with the Bharatiya Janata Party. They are being lured by the Bharatiya Janata Party camp," added SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has nominated eight candidates for the Rajya Sabha, while the Samajwadi Party has fielded 3 for the 10 contested seats. According to the legislative assembly's composition, BJP is assured of seven seats, while the SP is expected to secure three. However, reports suggest the likelihood of several MLAs resorting to cross-voting.
On Monday, some SP legislators were conspicuously absent from a dinner hosted by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. Reports indicate that at least 8 MLAs were absent, raising concerns that these legislators might abstain from voting or engage in cross-voting, either scenario benefiting the BJP in securing its eighth seat in the state. Nonetheless, the BJP exudes confidence in amassing the requisite numbers for victory.
UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak affirmed, "MLAs' support and blessings are firmly with BJP's candidates. The results will tilt in BJP's favor... all BJP candidates will emerge triumphant."
The seven BJP candidates are former Union Minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh unit's general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant (Bind), party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain. With the BJP nominating Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate, a keen contest looms for one of the seats.
The SP has fielded actor MP Jaya Bachchan, retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan, and Ramji Lal Suman. To secure a Rajya Sabha seat from UP, a candidate requires nearly 37 first preference votes. The voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats took place on Tuesday, with the results slated for announcement the same day.
While the NDA and SP-Congress engaged in negotiations with other parties on Monday to muster support for their candidates, the BJP garnered momentum following Jansatta Dal-Loktantrik, led by Raja Bhaiyya, pledging the backing of its two MLAs to the party. With Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD declaring support for the BJP, subsequent to his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh being conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the BJP consolidated its position further. RLD's nine MLAs convened with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and participated in a strategic session at Lok Bhawan with NDA allies.
The Rajya Sabha's term spans six years, with elections held every two years for 33 per cent of the seats. Presently, the Rajya Sabha comprises 245 members. The outcome of the Rajya Sabha polls is poised to reverberate across the politically pivotal state in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.