Singer Justin Bieber Cancels India Tour Due to Health Issues

Singer Justin Bieber, who was supposed to perform in India in October 2022, has called off his concert due to his health issues, confirmed BookMyShow by issuing an official statement.

"We are extremely disappointed to share that the 'Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - India' scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer's health condition. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour's run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel," BookMyShow's spokesperson said.

The gig would have marked Bieber's second visit to India. In 2017, Bieber performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour. This time he was set to perform live at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18.

BookMyShow which sold tickets for the concert, also informed that the company would refund the ticket amount to people.

"BookMyShow has already initiated a full and complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show.

The complete refund will be reflected within 10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused but we promise, there is a lot more music and live entertainment coming your way, soon," the statement read.

Bieber was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused partial paralysis to his face, earlier this year. Following this, he had taken a break for performing on stage.