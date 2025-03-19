Sky Force OTT Release: Akshay Kumar's Patriotic Film Set to Stream on Prime Video

Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated war drama Sky Force is set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video on March 21, 2025. The film, which originally hit theaters on January 24, 2025, coinciding with India's Republic Day celebrations, is inspired by India's first aerial attack on Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war.

Despite a mixed response at the box office, the film garnered praise for its realistic aerial combat sequences, emotional depth, and Akshay Kumar’s gripping performance. Now, with its release on Prime Video, audiences across 240 countries and territories will have the chance to witness this action-packed patriotic drama from the comfort of their homes.

Sky Force: Storyline and Cast

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force tells the story of India's first airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha Airbase during the 1965 war. The film revolves around Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja, played by Akshay Kumar, and Squadron Leader T Vijay, portrayed by Veer Pahariya. Their characters are inspired by real-life war heroes VrC awardee Om Prakash Taneja and MVC awardee Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya.

Main Cast:

Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja

Veer Pahariya as Squadron Leader T Vijay

Sara Ali Khan

Nimrat Kaur

Sharad Kelkar

Mohit Chauhan

Manish Choudhary

Varun Badola

Virendra Singh

Anupam Jordaar

Jaywant Wadkar

Soham Majumdar

Sky Force OTT Release Date and Platform

After a theatrical run and a limited rental period on Prime Video, Sky Force will be available for all Prime Video subscribers from March 21, 2025. The film will be streaming globally, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the intense action and patriotic fervor that the movie delivers.

Box Office Performance & Critical Response

While Sky Force had high expectations, its box office performance was moderate, earning around ₹112.75 crore in India by its fourth week. Despite this, critics and audiences lauded its powerful performances, engaging war sequences, and emotional storytelling.

Critical Reviews:

Times of India: Rated 3.5/5 stars, praising the film's emotional depth and aerial combat sequences.

Hindustan Times: Highlighted Akshay Kumar’s strong performance and the film’s climactic impact.

General Audience Reaction: While some fans found the film gripping and patriotic, others felt that the screen time of supporting characters was limited.

The Viral Promotion: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Hook-Step

Ahead of the OTT release, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya generated buzz by recreating Veer’s viral ‘langdi’ step from the song Rang. This move, which initially gained mixed reactions online, turned into a marketing strategy, with Veer Pahariya using it in advertisements and memes, showcasing his ability to turn criticism into positive publicity.

Akshay Kumar on Playing Wing Commander Ahuja

Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar expressed his deep connection with the role:

"Sky Force is a movie that holds a special place in my heart. Beyond its inspiration from real-life events, this film delivers so much more than action—it’s about deep emotions, the unwavering passion to serve the nation, and the bonds that hold us together."

He further emphasized that playing Air Force pilot Kumar Om Ahuja was an honor and that the positive audience reception made the entire experience rewarding.

Why You Should Watch Sky Force

With its high-stakes aerial combat, patriotic theme, and inspiring real-life story, Sky Force is a must-watch for fans of war dramas and historical action films. Whether you missed its theatrical release or want to experience it again, the movie’s OTT debut on March 21, 2025, on Prime Video offers the perfect opportunity to witness this gripping story of courage and sacrifice.

