Smriti Irani Rumoured To Make TV Comeback After 15 Years With Anupamaa

In exciting news for Anupamaa fans, the widely loved daily soap starring Rupali Ganguly has taken a bold leap 15 years into the future, leading to the exit of several familiar faces. However, this major shift brings with it the arrival of new and significant characters, with reports suggesting that former actor and current politician Smriti Irani may join the cast following the time leap.
Since its launch in 2020, Anupamaa has consistently topped the TRP charts. According to recent reports, Smriti Irani, best known for her iconic role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is rumored to make her long-awaited return to television after a 15-year hiatus by becoming part of Anupamaa's cast.
The creators of Anupamaa have recently unveiled a thrilling new chapter in Anupama’s life as the show embraces this generational leap. Alongside Rupali Ganguly (Anupama), actors Alisha Parveen (Aadhya) and Shivam Khajuria (Prem) will also be taking on pivotal roles in this next phase. This development has certainly intensified anticipation as fans eagerly await to see how Anupama's journey unfolds post-leap.
Smriti Irani’s potential return is generating much buzz, with speculation that she will make a special cameo appearance alongside Rupali Ganguly. While details about her role remain under wraps, viewers are excited to witness two iconic actresses share the screen.
Interestingly, nine prominent actors, including Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Gaurav Sharma, Kunwar Amar Singh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Arvind Vaidya, and Alpana Buch, exited the show following the announcement of the 15-year leap, marking a significant transformation for the series.