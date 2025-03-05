Smuggler’s Paradise? Not Anymore! Actress Ranya Rao’s Dubai Connection Exposed!

In a sensational bust at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, popular Kannada actress Ranya Rao was caught red-handed with smuggled foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore late on Monday. The 33-year-old actor, who is also the stepdaughter of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Director General Ramachandra Rao, was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after an intensive surveillance operation.

Dubai Trips Under Scrutiny

Ranya Rao had been on the DRI’s radar for months due to her frequent international travels, particularly to Dubai. Officials revealed that in the past 15 days alone, she had flown to the Gulf city four times, raising suspicions of her involvement in smuggling activities. Despite having no apparent business or familial ties to Dubai, her repeated trips—often accompanied by her husband, architect Jatin Hukkeri—became a cause for concern among revenue intelligence officials.

On Monday, acting on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted Rao upon her arrival on an Emirates flight. During a thorough search, officials found the smuggled gold cleverly concealed within the lining of her jacket and taped to her body, including her thighs and waist.

Luxury Lifestyle and Alleged Police Connection

Authorities suspect that Rao leveraged her influential connections to bypass security checks. Reports suggest she had successfully evaded scrutiny multiple times in the past, allegedly receiving police escorts to slip through customs undetected. On Monday, she was reportedly assisted by a police constable, identified as Basavaraju, who tried to help her evade frisking. However, DRI officials intervened and seized a massive 14.2 kg of gold in one of Bengaluru’s biggest airport gold smuggling busts in recent years.

Following her arrest, a raid on Rao’s upscale residence on Lavelle Road unearthed further shocking evidence—a stash of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash.

Judicial Custody and Alleged Blackmail Claim

Rao was swiftly produced before an economic offences court, where she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. During interrogation, she reportedly claimed she was being blackmailed into smuggling gold. Meanwhile, police constable Basavaraju was also detained for questioning regarding his suspected role in assisting Rao at the airport.

Authorities are now investigating whether Rao was a solo operator or part of a larger gold smuggling syndicate operating between Dubai and India.

Political Reactions and Calls for a Thorough Investigation

The case has triggered sharp political reactions. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara refrained from commenting, stating, “We are investigating the case. Until we have definite information, we cannot say anything.”

Congress MLA from Tumkuru, HD Ranganath, expressed disbelief over an affluent family’s involvement in such illicit activities, saying, “Why do people from well-off families engage in such crimes? There have been whispers about gold smuggling in the state. Perhaps they were dealing with black money.”

Shivajinagar MLA and Congress leader Rizwan Arshad called for strict action. “Whether she is an IPS officer’s daughter or a common citizen, the law must be the same for all. This case should not be taken lightly,” he asserted, commending the authorities for handling the matter effectively.

BJP MLA Bharat Shetty, however, questioned the potential involvement of law enforcement officers. “If there’s any police complicity, it’s a gross misuse of power. Strict action must be taken against those responsible,” he demanded.

With the total seizure in the case now valued at Rs 17.29 crore, including the 14.2 kg of gold, officials believe this could be a significant breakthrough in dismantling organized gold smuggling networks. As investigations continue, all eyes are on what further revelations may emerge in this high-profile case.

