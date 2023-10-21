BSF Foils Gold Smuggling Bid along India-Bangladesh Border; 1 Apprehended

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the BSF Guwahati Frontier foiled a gold smuggling attempt on the India-Bangladesh International Border and nabbed one smuggler, reports said on Saturday.
According to sources, in a specific BSF intelligence-based operation launched at the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar on Friday. Troops of the 138 Bn BSF apprehended an Indian gold smuggler and seized five gold biscuits from his possession during the operations.
The gold biscuits weigh approximately 582.985 grams and were worth Rs 35.87 lakh, reports said.
The apprehended smuggler and seized items have been handed over to the nearest customs office for further legal action, an official said.