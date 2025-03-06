Smuggling Pays Big: Actress Ranya Rao Earned ₹12-13 Lakh Per Trip!

In a dramatic turn of events, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested on Wednesday at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai.

Authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of gold, valued at a staggering Rs. 12.56 crore, from her possession. As the investigation unfolds, new and shocking revelations continue to surface in what appears to be a high-profile smuggling racket.

Frequent Trips and Smuggling Modus Operandi

Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, allegedly made around 30 trips to Dubai in the past year. According to sources cited in a media report, she smuggled kilos of gold on each visit and was paid Rs. 1 lakh per kilogram, earning approximately Rs. 12-13 lakh per trip.

Investigators discovered that Rao repeatedly used specially modified jackets and waist belts to smuggle gold into the country. The same apparel was reportedly used in multiple operations, with gold bars cleverly concealed inside them. Upon her arrest by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), she was found hiding the gold bars in her modified jacket while attempting to clear airport security.

Under the Radar and Arrest at Bengaluru Airport

Ranya Rao had reportedly been on the authorities' radar for some time due to the frequency of her international travels. Based on prior intelligence, DRI officials intercepted her upon arrival in Bengaluru on Wednesday. When confronted, she attempted to leverage her family background, stating that she was the daughter of IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, currently serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation. However, her credentials did not deter authorities, and a thorough frisking led to the discovery of the smuggled gold.

Total Seizure and Family Reaction

Apart from the gold worth Rs. 12.56 crore, additional assets valued at Rs. 4.73 crore were also confiscated, bringing the total seizure in the case to a whopping Rs. 17.29 crore.

Reacting to his stepdaughter’s arrest, IPS officer Ramachandra Rao expressed his shock and distress. Speaking to the media, he stated, “I was also shocked and devastated when I came to know about this through the media. I was not aware of any of these things, and like any other father, I am deeply troubled. She has been living separately with her husband, and there might be family issues. However, the law will take its course. My career has remained untarnished, and I do not wish to comment further.”

Legal Proceedings and Further Investigation

With the high-profile nature of the case, authorities are now digging deeper into the network behind this smuggling operation. Further investigation is expected to unravel more key players involved in the illicit trade. Meanwhile, Ranya Rao remains in custody, awaiting legal proceedings as law enforcement agencies tighten their grip on the gold smuggling nexus.

