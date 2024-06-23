Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Tie the Knot in Mumbai

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged vows in a private ceremony on Sunday, June 23. The couple, who have been in a relationship for seven years, opted for a civil marriage under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi's residence in Mumbai.
Sonakshi radiated elegance in an ivory saree, complemented by Zaheer's dapper all-white attire. Following the intimate ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a star-studded wedding reception at Bastian, Mumbai. The event is expected to draw a crowd of Bollywood personalities, close friends, and family, totaling nearly 1000 guests according to DJ Ganesh.
Prior to their marriage, Sonakshi performed a puja ceremony at her Mumbai home with her parents, Poonam Sinha, adding to the celebrations. The union, devoid of religious rituals as confirmed by Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, emphasizes their bond transcending religious boundaries.
Sonakshi Sinha, renowned for her roles in films like Dabangg and Lootera, and Zaheer Iqbal, known for his debut in Notebook, embark on this new chapter amidst warm wishes and anticipation from their fans and well-wishers in the Bollywood community.