South Indian OTT Releases This Week (Sept 8–14, 2025): Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam Movies & Web Series

The second week of September 2025 (Sept 8–14) brings an exciting lineup of South Indian films and shows across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Aha, SunNXT, Zee5, and theatres. From Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited The GOAT and Rajinikanth’s Coolie to thrilling Malayalam dramas like Meesha and light-hearted entertainers like Su From So, this week promises something for every movie lover.

South Indian OTT Releases This Week (Sept 8–14, 2025)

Title Language OTT Platform / Theatres Release Date Genre The GOAT Tamil Theatres Sept 5 Action, Thriller Vasco Da Gama Tamil Aha Tamil Sept 6 Fantasy, Comedy Uppu Puli Kaaram (Ongoing) Tamil Disney+ Hotstar Weekly Episodes Family, Drama Su From So Kannada/Telugu/Malayalam JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium Sept 9 Comedy, Drama Coolie Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam Amazon Prime Video Sept 10/11 Action, Thriller Bakasura Restaurant Telugu Amazon Prime Video Sept 12 Horror, Comedy Rambo in Love Telugu JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium Sept 12 Romantic Comedy Meesha Malayalam SunNXT Sept 12 Suspense, Drama Little Hearts Malayalam Amazon Prime Video Streaming Now Romance, Family Kammattam Malayalam Zee5 Streaming Now Crime, Thriller

Tamil Releases This Week

Vasco Da Gama – Aha Tamil (Sept 6)

Cast: Nakkhul, Arthana Binu, K.S. Ravikumar, Vamsi Krishna, Mansoor Ali Khan, Munishkanth, Redin Kingsley

Director: RG Krishnan

A fantasy comedy starring Nakkhul, Arthana Binu, K. S. Ravikumar, and Anandaraj. Written and directed by RG Krishnan, the movie blends quirky humour with magical elements.

Uppu Puli Kaaram – Disney+ Hotstar (Ongoing)

Cast: Ponvannan, Vanitha Krishnachandran

A family drama web series about an elderly couple, their children, and the secrets they hide. New episodes drop every week, making it a slow-burn watch for family audiences.

Coolie – Prime Video (Sept 10)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Rajinikanth’s Coolie also streams in Malayalam, with a star cast featuring Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.

Telugu Releases This Week

Su From So – JioHotstar (Sept 9)

Cast: Shaneel Gautham, J.P. Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere

A Kannada hit dubbed into Telugu, Su From So is a comedy drama by J.P. Thuminad. It follows quirky rural characters with Sandhya Arakere and Shaneel Gautham in key roles.

Bakasura Restaurant – Prime Video (Sept 12)

Cast: Praveen, Harsha Chemudu

A horror comedy featuring Praveen and Harsha Chemudu, the film mixes spooky elements with slapstick humour.

Rambo in Love – JioHotstar (Sept 12)

Cast: Ajith Reddy, Priya Varrier

This romantic comedy web series by Ajith Reddy follows Rambo, a corporate employee who hilariously falls in love with his boss.

Malayalam Releases This Week

Meesha – SunNXT (Sept 12)

Cast: Sudev Nair

Director: Shan Thulasidharan

A forest-based suspense drama by Emcy Joseph starring Kathir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Jeo Baby. With non-linear storytelling and atmospheric tension, it’s perfect for thriller lovers.

Little Hearts – Prime Video (Streaming Now)

Cast: Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar

A heartwarming family romance that has gained renewed attention following its Telugu namesake.

Kammattam – Zee5 (Streaming Now)

Cast: Sudev Nair

Director: Shan Thulasidharan

A gritty crime thriller starring Sudev Nair as Inspector Antonio George investigating a financial scandal in Thrissur.

Editor’s Picks – Must-Watch Titles This Week

Coolie (Prime Video) – Rajinikanth’s action spectacle with a pan-South release.

The GOAT (Theatres) – Vijay’s high-octane thriller and milestone 68th film.

Meesha (SunNXT) – Atmospheric Malayalam thriller set deep in the forest.

The week of Sept 8–14, 2025 is packed with South Indian OTT premieres and big-screen spectacles. From Vijay and Rajinikanth’s mega releases to Malayalam thrillers and Telugu rom-coms, there’s a rich variety of entertainment waiting to hit your watchlist.

