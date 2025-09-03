Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Upcoming Telugu Movies OTT Release in September 2025: Coolie, Mirai, Paradha

September 2025 brings an exciting lineup of Telugu movies on OTT, with Mirai (JioHotstar), Paradha (Prime Video), and Coolie (Prime Video) leading the pack. From a sci-fi fantasy adventure.

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
telegu releases in sep

telegu releases in sep

September 2025 is bringing a fresh lineup of Telugu films to major OTT platforms like JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video. From sci-fi adventures to intense societal dramas and power-packed action entertainers, this month has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for gripping fantasy, thought-provoking storytelling, or a Rajinikanth-starrer loaded with action, the Telugu industry has plenty in store.

Latest OTT Releases This Month

(September 2025)

TitleLanguageOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
MiraiTeluguJioHotstarSept 12, 2025Sci-Fi, Action
ParadhaTeluguAmazon PrimeSept 19, 2025*Drama
CoolieTeluguAmazon PrimeSept 25 – Oct 2*Action

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Mirai

  • Release Date: Sept 12, 2025 

  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Action

  • Cast: Teja Sajja, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu

  • Synopsis: Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai takes viewers on a high-octane fantasy adventure. The story follows a young warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold divine power. When the menacing Black Sword (Manoj Manchu) seeks to possess them, the warrior faces unimaginable battles. Set in the aftermath of the Kalinga War, the film also draws inspiration from the teachings of Lord Rama.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Paradha

  • Release Date: Sept 19, 2025 (Tentative)

  • Genre: Drama

  • Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Rag Mayur, Sangeetha Krish, Harsha Vardhan

  • Synopsis:Paradha dives into the struggles of Subbu, a young woman from a conservative village where women are forced to live under veils. When her unveiled photograph lands on a magazine cover, she becomes the subject of societal backlash, even losing her engagement. Determined to prove her innocence, Subbu sets out to uncover the curse of goddess Jwalamma. With an IMDb rating of 8.0/10, this drama is already making waves.

Coolie

  • Release Date: Sept 25 – Oct 2, 2025 (Tentative)

  • Genre: Action

  • Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj

  • Synopsis: Paying tribute to Rajinikanth’s legacy, Coolie recently hit theatres to strong reviews and now gears up for its OTT premiere. The film follows Deva (Rajinikanth), a retired coolie who runs a Chennai boarding house. His peaceful life shatters when he learns of his friend Rajashekar’s murder. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a dangerous organ-trafficking racket tied to smugglers Simon and Dayal. The film blends action, drama, and suspense, making it a mass entertainer.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Telugu OTT Titles This Month

  1. Mirai (JioHotstar) – A visually striking sci-fi adventure with a mythological touch.

  2. Paradha (Prime Video) – A powerful social drama with strong performances.

  3. Coolie (Prime Video) – Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna headline a thrilling action entertainer.

Also Read:

South Indian Theatrical Releases in September 2025: OG, Akhanda 2, Kaantha & More

Telugu Latest OTT Releases This Month