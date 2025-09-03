Upcoming Telugu Movies OTT Release in September 2025: Coolie, Mirai, Paradha

Synopsis:Paradha dives into the struggles of Subbu, a young woman from a conservative village where women are forced to live under veils. When her unveiled photograph lands on a magazine cover, she becomes the subject of societal backlash, even losing her engagement. Determined to prove her innocence, Subbu sets out to uncover the curse of goddess Jwalamma. With an IMDb rating of 8.0/10, this drama is already making waves.