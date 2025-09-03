Upcoming Telugu Movies OTT Release in September 2025: Coolie, Mirai, Paradha

September 2025 is bringing a fresh lineup of Telugu films to major OTT platforms like JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video. From sci-fi adventures to intense societal dramas and power-packed action entertainers, this month has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for gripping fantasy, thought-provoking storytelling, or a Rajinikanth-starrer loaded with action, the Telugu industry has plenty in store.
Latest OTT Releases This Month
(September 2025)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Mirai
|Telugu
|JioHotstar
|Sept 12, 2025
|Sci-Fi, Action
|Paradha
|Telugu
|Amazon Prime
|Sept 19, 2025*
|Drama
|Coolie
|Telugu
|Amazon Prime
|Sept 25 – Oct 2*
|Action
Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
Mirai
Release Date: Sept 12, 2025
Genre: Sci-Fi, Action
Cast: Teja Sajja, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu
Synopsis: Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai takes viewers on a high-octane fantasy adventure. The story follows a young warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold divine power. When the menacing Black Sword (Manoj Manchu) seeks to possess them, the warrior faces unimaginable battles. Set in the aftermath of the Kalinga War, the film also draws inspiration from the teachings of Lord Rama.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video
Paradha
Release Date: Sept 19, 2025 (Tentative)
Genre: Drama
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Rag Mayur, Sangeetha Krish, Harsha Vardhan
Synopsis:Paradha dives into the struggles of Subbu, a young woman from a conservative village where women are forced to live under veils. When her unveiled photograph lands on a magazine cover, she becomes the subject of societal backlash, even losing her engagement. Determined to prove her innocence, Subbu sets out to uncover the curse of goddess Jwalamma. With an IMDb rating of 8.0/10, this drama is already making waves.
Coolie
Release Date: Sept 25 – Oct 2, 2025 (Tentative)
Genre: Action
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj
Synopsis: Paying tribute to Rajinikanth’s legacy, Coolie recently hit theatres to strong reviews and now gears up for its OTT premiere. The film follows Deva (Rajinikanth), a retired coolie who runs a Chennai boarding house. His peaceful life shatters when he learns of his friend Rajashekar’s murder. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a dangerous organ-trafficking racket tied to smugglers Simon and Dayal. The film blends action, drama, and suspense, making it a mass entertainer.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Telugu OTT Titles This Month
Mirai (JioHotstar) – A visually striking sci-fi adventure with a mythological touch.
Paradha (Prime Video) – A powerful social drama with strong performances.
Coolie (Prime Video) – Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna headline a thrilling action entertainer.
