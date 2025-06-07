South Korean Model Kim Jong Suk Passes Away at 29; Family Issues Official Statement Amid Rumours

The South Korean entertainment industry is reeling from the tragic news of model Kim Jong Suk’s sudden passing at the age of 29. The young model, who rose to fame through fashion campaigns and reality TV, passed away on June 4, 2025. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news on June 6, following his funeral service.

Kim Jong Suk’s Death Confirmed by Family

Kim Jong Suk’s sister took to social media to officially announce her brother’s passing and shared the family's immense grief. She urged the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time and requested that no baseless rumours or hateful comments be spread online.

Kim’s funeral was held at Maru Park Funeral Home in Hanam on the morning of June 6. He was later laid to rest at Chuncheon Rest Garden and Yanggu Memorial Park.

Cause of Death Not Disclosed

The cause of Kim Jong Suk’s death has not been disclosed publicly. A close friend initially revealed the tragic news on June 5 via a heartfelt social media post, expressing disbelief and sorrow. The late model had remained active on social media until just a few days before his death, making the news even more shocking for fans and friends.

Rumours and Controversy Surrounding Kim Jong Suk’s Death

Shortly after the announcement of Kim’s passing, rumours began to circulate online, linking him to a tragic incident in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do. According to reports, a man in his 20s, allegedly involved in an assault case, later jumped to his death from a high-rise building in the same area. Some online users began speculating a connection between this incident and Kim Jong Suk’s death, sparking widespread controversy.

Kim’s sister strongly refuted these claims, labelling them as false and defamatory. She issued a stern warning against those spreading misinformation, announcing plans to pursue legal action. The family is also preparing to release official police recordings and statements from friends who were with Kim at the time to clarify the situation.

"We are overwhelmed and heartbroken. But now, it has gone too far. The false information spreading online is causing our family immense pain," Kim’s sister stated.

Kim Jong Suk’s Career and Legacy

Kim Jong Suk first caught public attention through a campaign for the men’s grooming brand DASHU. He rose to greater prominence with his appearance on tvN’s popular dating reality show, The Skip Dating, alongside well-known hosts Yoo Jae Suk, Jeon So Min, and Nucksal.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, with fans and fellow celebrities expressing their condolences and mourning the loss of such a promising young star.

Fans React to Tragic News

Fans flooded Kim’s social media with messages of sorrow and disbelief. Many also highlighted concerns about the mental health crisis affecting young Korean celebrities.

One fan tweeted: “And another one. Well done, Korea.... Giving a shit about mental health...” Another wrote, “Tragic news as model Kim Jong Suk passes away at just 29, leaving fans and friends heartbroken.”

The Family’s Plea for Privacy

As the mourning continues, Kim’s family has made a heartfelt plea for the public and media to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading unfounded rumours.

“We simply want to grieve in peace,” said his sister, adding that further legal steps will be taken to safeguard their family’s dignity and honour Kim Jong Suk’s memory.

The untimely demise of Kim Jong Suk is a tragic loss for the Korean entertainment world. As the industry and fans mourn his passing, it’s important to respect the family’s wishes and avoid engaging in harmful speculation. Kim will be remembered for his charm, talent, and the joy he brought to many through his work.

