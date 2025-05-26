Super Singer Junior 10 Finale: Gayathri Crowned Super Singer Junior 10 Winner

After an exhilarating six-month musical journey, the much-anticipated grand finale of Super Singer Junior Season 10 is finally here. The singing reality show, known for unearthing raw musical talent, is set to crown its next child singing sensation during a dazzling live event in Chennai today.

Super Singer Junior 10 Finale: Top 5 Finalists Gear Up for the Ultimate Battle

The competition has narrowed down to five exceptionally talented finalists: Aadhya, Sarasuruthi, Nasreen, Lynet, and Gayathri. Each of them has delivered stunning performances throughout the season, earning praise from both judges and viewers alike. As they step into the spotlight one final time, the excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch.

Grand Finale Goes Bigger Than Ever

This season, Vijay Television has pulled out all the stops to ensure that the finale becomes a truly unforgettable experience. The event is being held live in an indoor arena in Chennai, marking a unique and engaging closure to an incredible season. The finale promises high-octane performances, emotional moments, and surprising twists that will keep viewers hooked till the winner is announced.

Special Appearances by Industry Legends

Adding to the glamour of the evening are special appearances by some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, and Mani Ratnam are set to grace the stage, not only to promote their upcoming project Thug Life but also to interact with the studio audience and finalists. Their presence is expected to elevate the grandeur of the evening and provide inspiration to the budding singers.

In a heartwarming and musically rich conclusion to a phenomenal season, Gayathri emerged as the winner of Super Singer Junior Season 10. The grand finale, held in Chennai on May 26, 2025, was a night to remember, graced by cinematic legends Kamal Haasan and A.R. Rahman. Gayathri’s victory was celebrated with the grand prize—a luxurious villa worth Rs 60 lakh—making her the star of the evening.

A Night of Music, Emotions, and Glory

The live finale was a musical spectacle, hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande, and judged by renowned music personalities KS Chithra, Mano, and D. Imman. The show opened with dazzling performances from past and present contestants, all paying tribute to the music and film icon Kamal Haasan. One of the most touching moments was when five-year-old Sri Varshini performed Kanmani Anbodu and Jinguchaa alongside Kamal Haasan, leaving the audience in awe.

Winner of Super Singer Junior 10: Gayathri, The Voice That Won Hearts

Hailing from a family steeped in temple music traditions, Gayathri brought emotional depth and vocal brilliance to every performance throughout the season. Her musical maturity, consistent growth, and heartfelt renditions earned her praise from both judges and audiences. After being crowned the winner by Kamal Haasan himself, an emotional Gayathri said,

“I still can’t believe this moment is real. This victory belongs to my parents, my mentors, and everyone who supported me.”

Super Singer Junior 10 Finale: Celebrating All Finalists

First Runner-up: Nasreen, who stunned the judges with her classical finesse, won a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Second Runners-up: Aadya and Sarasruthi jointly secured the third position, each taking home Rs 5 lakh.

Fourth Position: Lynet impressed with her vocal strength and earned a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

Star-Studded Presence & Memorable Performances

The grand finale was made even more special with the presence of Kamal Haasan, A.R. Rahman, and director Mani Ratnam. The trio also took the opportunity to promote their upcoming project Thug Life. Kamal Haasan's brief dance to Yen Jodi Manjakuruvi, sung by Lynet, lit up the stage and reminded everyone of his timeless charm.

A Perfect End to a Remarkable Season

With TRPs soaring and social media buzzing, Super Singer Junior 10 has proven to be a resounding success. From uncovering young talents to showcasing emotional journeys, this season has struck a chord with viewers across the country. The finale served as both a culmination of hard work and a celebration of the future of Indian music.

As the curtain falls on this musical journey, Gayathri’s triumph stands as a testament to perseverance, talent, and the power of dreams. With her win, she not only claimed the Super Singer Junior 10 title but also etched her name in the hearts of music lovers nationwide.

