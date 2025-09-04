South OTT Release This Week (Sept 1–7): Kannappa, Kammattam, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 & More

As OTT platforms gear up for a fresh lineup in the first week of September 2025, South Indian content takes center stage with a mix of epic dramas, intense thrillers, emotional journeys, and reality entertainment. From the highly anticipated Kannappa on Prime Video to the reality juggernaut Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 on JioHotstar, there's something for every kind of viewer. Here's a look at the top South OTT releases streaming this week.

Top South Indian OTT Releases This Week (Sept 1–7)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Raveendra Nee Evide Malayalam Saina Play Sept 3 Comedy Thriller Kannappa Telugu Prime Video Sept 4 Mythology, Drama Surrender Tamil SunNXT Sept 4 Crime Thriller Kadhikan Malayalam ManoramaMAX Sept 4 Drama Flask Malayalam ManoramaMAX Sept 4 Comedy Thriller Kammattam Malayalam ZEE5 Sept 5 Crime, Drama Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Telugu JioHotstar Sept 7 Reality Show

South OTT Release This Week

Kannappa (Prime Video – Sept 4)

Language: Telugu

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal

Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

An epic retelling of the journey of Thinnadu, a tribal hunter whose encounter with a Shiva Lingam sets him on a path of divine transformation. Kannappa explores faith, love, and sacrifice, with grand visuals and a star-studded ensemble.

Kammattam (ZEE5 – Sept 5)

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby

Director: Shan Thulasidharan

In this gritty mystery thriller, Inspector Antonio investigates the suspicious death of a businessman, leading to dark secrets tied to corruption and betrayal. Expect sharp twists and a moody Kerala backdrop.

Raveendra Nee Evide (Saina Play – Sept 3)

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan

Director: Manoj Palodan

A weather officer’s mundane life spirals into chaos after a neighborly encounter plants seeds of doubt about his wife’s fidelity. A quirky blend of comedy and suspense.

Surrender (SunNXT – Sept 4)

Language: Tamil

Cast: Tharshan, Lal

Director: Gowthaman Ganapathy

Two police officers—a rookie and a nearing-retirement veteran—are pulled into a dangerous case involving stolen weapons and election money. A taut crime drama with emotional depth and action.

Kadhikan (ManoramaMAX – Sept 4)

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Mukesh, Unni Mukundan

Director: Jayaraj

A soulful drama about Chandrasenan, a former storytelling icon who finds renewed purpose through a curious schoolboy. Kadhikan is a heartwarming tale of art, legacy, and mentorship.

Flask (ManoramaMAX – Sept 4)

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Sidharth Bharathan

Director: Rahul Riji Nair

A singing cop and a pompous judge are kidnapped by a Maoist group, pushing them into a bizarre survival game. Witty, dark, and unexpected, Flask mixes comedy with social commentary.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 (JioHotstar – Sept 7)

Host: Nagarjuna Akkineni

A landmark season as Bigg Boss Telugu welcomes commoners into the house for the first time. Nagarjuna returns as host, and three contestants from the digital pre-show Bigg Boss Agnipariksha will make it into the final lineup.

Editor’s Picks – South Edition

Kannappa (Prime Video): A star-powered mythological epic worth watching for its visuals and emotional core.

Kammattam (ZEE5): For lovers of intense crime thrillers with a regional twist.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 (JioHotstar): Reality TV fans, don't miss this milestone season with commoners in the mix.

From devotion and drama to corruption and comedy, the South Indian OTT lineup this week is rich with variety and storytelling power. Whether you're looking to unwind with a thriller like Kammattam, get immersed in spiritual journeys with Kannappa, or binge-watch reality TV with Bigg Boss Telugu 9, these releases ensure that South cinema continues to shine on the small screen.

