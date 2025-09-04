South OTT Release This Week (Sept 1–7): Kannappa, Kammattam, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 & More

As OTT platforms gear up for a fresh lineup in the first week of September 2025, South Indian content takes center stage with a mix of epic dramas, intense thrillers, emotional journeys, and reality entertainment. From the highly anticipated Kannappa on Prime Video to the reality juggernaut Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 on JioHotstar, there's something for every kind of viewer. Here's a look at the top South OTT releases streaming this week.
Top South Indian OTT Releases This Week (Sept 1–7)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Raveendra Nee Evide
|Malayalam
|Saina Play
|Sept 3
|Comedy Thriller
|Kannappa
|Telugu
|Prime Video
|Sept 4
|Mythology, Drama
|Surrender
|Tamil
|SunNXT
|Sept 4
|Crime Thriller
|Kadhikan
|Malayalam
|ManoramaMAX
|Sept 4
|Drama
|Flask
|Malayalam
|ManoramaMAX
|Sept 4
|Comedy Thriller
|Kammattam
|Malayalam
|ZEE5
|Sept 5
|Crime, Drama
|Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9
|Telugu
|JioHotstar
|Sept 7
|Reality Show
South OTT Release This Week
Kannappa (Prime Video – Sept 4)
Language: Telugu
Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal
Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh
An epic retelling of the journey of Thinnadu, a tribal hunter whose encounter with a Shiva Lingam sets him on a path of divine transformation. Kannappa explores faith, love, and sacrifice, with grand visuals and a star-studded ensemble.
Kammattam (ZEE5 – Sept 5)
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby
Director: Shan Thulasidharan
In this gritty mystery thriller, Inspector Antonio investigates the suspicious death of a businessman, leading to dark secrets tied to corruption and betrayal. Expect sharp twists and a moody Kerala backdrop.
Raveendra Nee Evide (Saina Play – Sept 3)
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan
Director: Manoj Palodan
A weather officer’s mundane life spirals into chaos after a neighborly encounter plants seeds of doubt about his wife’s fidelity. A quirky blend of comedy and suspense.
Surrender (SunNXT – Sept 4)
Language: Tamil
Cast: Tharshan, Lal
Director: Gowthaman Ganapathy
Two police officers—a rookie and a nearing-retirement veteran—are pulled into a dangerous case involving stolen weapons and election money. A taut crime drama with emotional depth and action.
Kadhikan (ManoramaMAX – Sept 4)
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Mukesh, Unni Mukundan
Director: Jayaraj
A soulful drama about Chandrasenan, a former storytelling icon who finds renewed purpose through a curious schoolboy. Kadhikan is a heartwarming tale of art, legacy, and mentorship.
Flask (ManoramaMAX – Sept 4)
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Saiju Kurup, Sidharth Bharathan
Director: Rahul Riji Nair
A singing cop and a pompous judge are kidnapped by a Maoist group, pushing them into a bizarre survival game. Witty, dark, and unexpected, Flask mixes comedy with social commentary.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 (JioHotstar – Sept 7)
Host: Nagarjuna Akkineni
A landmark season as Bigg Boss Telugu welcomes commoners into the house for the first time. Nagarjuna returns as host, and three contestants from the digital pre-show Bigg Boss Agnipariksha will make it into the final lineup.
Editor’s Picks – South Edition
Kannappa (Prime Video): A star-powered mythological epic worth watching for its visuals and emotional core.
Kammattam (ZEE5): For lovers of intense crime thrillers with a regional twist.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 (JioHotstar): Reality TV fans, don't miss this milestone season with commoners in the mix.
From devotion and drama to corruption and comedy, the South Indian OTT lineup this week is rich with variety and storytelling power. Whether you're looking to unwind with a thriller like Kammattam, get immersed in spiritual journeys with Kannappa, or binge-watch reality TV with Bigg Boss Telugu 9, these releases ensure that South cinema continues to shine on the small screen.
