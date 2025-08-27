Advertisment
South OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25–31, 2025): Dhanush’s Raayan, Sambhava Vivaranam & Shodha

The week of August 25–31, 2025, brings an exciting mix of South Indian films and web series across OTT platforms. Highlights include Dhanush’s Raayan on Prime Video, a Malayalam comedy.

Abhilasha Pathak
The last week of August 2025 brings an exciting slate of South Indian films and web series across major OTT platforms. From Dhanush’s highly anticipated Raayan on Prime Video to quirky Malayalam comedies like Shodha on JioHotsta and Kammattam on Zee5, viewers are in for a binge-worthy ride.

South OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25–31, 2025)

TitleLanguageOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
ShodhaKannadaJioHotstarAug 25Action, Thriller
RaayanTamilPrime VideoAug 30Action, Crime, Drama
DheeranMalayalamSun NXTAug 25Drama, Ensemble
The Chronicles of the 4.5 GangMalayalamSonyLIVAug 29Comedy, Drama
KammattamMalayalamZEE5Aug 29Crime, Mystery
KolahalamMalayalamSun NXTAug 25Drama
Shanthamee RathriyilMalayalamManorama MaxAug 25Romance, Drama
Soothravakyam (Formula)MalayalamLionsgate PlayAug 25Thriller

Shows & Movies on JioHotstar

Shodha

Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Action, Thriller

Synopsis: A gritty Kannada action-thriller diving into themes of vengeance and justice. Praised in theatres for its suspenseful storytelling and intense performances, Shodha is tailor-made for action lovers.

Shows & Movies on Prime Video

Raayan

Release Date: August 30, 2025
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Dhanush, S J Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan

Synopsis: Directed by and starring Dhanush, Raayan is a raw Tamil gangster drama set in North Chennai. The film follows Kathavaraayan Raayan, a food stall owner whose world is torn apart by gang wars, forcing him into violent retaliation.

Shows & Movies on Sun NXT

Dheeran

Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jagadish, Manoj K Jayan, Sudheesh, Vineeth, Siddharth Bharathan

Synopsis: The directorial debut of Devadatt, this Malayalam ensemble drama explores power struggles and human conflicts, featuring a stellar cast of actors.

Kolahalam

Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Drama

Synopsis: A gripping Malayalam drama that explores human relationships and conflict, directed by Rasheed Parambil and starring Santosh Puthan and Kumar Sunil.

Shows & Movies on SonyLIV

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang

Release Date: August 29, 2025
Genre: Comedy, Drama

Synopsis: A quirky Malayalam web series about four youngsters and a vertically challenged man who attempt to organize their village temple festival, only to clash with a gangster controlling the flower and milk trade.

Shows & Movies on ZEE5

Kammattam

Release Date: August 29, 2025
Genre: Crime, Mystery

Synopsis: A six-episode murder mystery following Inspector Antonio George, who investigates what first appears to be an accident but unravels into a web of lies and deception.

Shows & Movies on Manorama Max

Shanthamee Rathriyil

Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama

Synopsis: A Jayaraj directorial, this romantic drama unfolds across two timelines, weaving a story of love, heartbreak, and fate.

Shows & Movies on Lionsgate Play

Soothravakyam (Formula)

Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vinci Aloysius

Synopsis: A suspense thriller exploring corruption, deception, and justice. Inspector Christo Xavier’s ideals are tested when a missing person’s case turns his world upside down.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week

  1. Raayan (Prime Video): Dhanush’s much-awaited gangster saga with emotional depth.

  2. Kammattam (ZEE5): A murder mystery full of suspense and shocking twists.

  3. Kammattam (ZEE5): A murder mystery full of suspense and shocking twists.

Whether you enjoy intense gangster dramas, lighthearted comedies, soulful musicals, or interesting mysteries, this week’s South OTT lineup offers a perfect mix of entertainment to end the month on a high note.

FAQ

Q1: Which South Indian movie is releasing on Prime Video this week?
A1: Raayan starring Dhanush premieres on August 30, 2025.
Q3: What is special about The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang? A3: It’s a quirky Malayalam web series about youngsters clashing with a gangster while organizing a festival.
Q4: Which Malayalam thriller is streaming on ZEE5 this week?
A4: Kammattam, a six-episode murder mystery, starts streaming on August 29, 2025.

