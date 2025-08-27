South OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25–31, 2025): Dhanush’s Raayan, Sambhava Vivaranam & Shodha

The last week of August 2025 brings an exciting slate of South Indian films and web series across major OTT platforms. From Dhanush’s highly anticipated Raayan on Prime Video to quirky Malayalam comedies like Shodha on JioHotsta and Kammattam on Zee5, viewers are in for a binge-worthy ride.
South OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25–31, 2025)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Shodha
|Kannada
|JioHotstar
|Aug 25
|Action, Thriller
|Raayan
|Tamil
|Prime Video
|Aug 30
|Action, Crime, Drama
|Dheeran
|Malayalam
|Sun NXT
|Aug 25
|Drama, Ensemble
|The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang
|Malayalam
|SonyLIV
|Aug 29
|Comedy, Drama
|Kammattam
|Malayalam
|ZEE5
|Aug 29
|Crime, Mystery
|Kolahalam
|Malayalam
|Sun NXT
|Aug 25
|Drama
|Shanthamee Rathriyil
|Malayalam
|Manorama Max
|Aug 25
|Romance, Drama
|Soothravakyam (Formula)
|Malayalam
|Lionsgate Play
|Aug 25
|Thriller
Shows & Movies on JioHotstar
Shodha
Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Action, Thriller
Synopsis: A gritty Kannada action-thriller diving into themes of vengeance and justice. Praised in theatres for its suspenseful storytelling and intense performances, Shodha is tailor-made for action lovers.
Shows & Movies on Prime Video
Raayan
Release Date: August 30, 2025
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Dhanush, S J Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan
Synopsis: Directed by and starring Dhanush, Raayan is a raw Tamil gangster drama set in North Chennai. The film follows Kathavaraayan Raayan, a food stall owner whose world is torn apart by gang wars, forcing him into violent retaliation.
Shows & Movies on Sun NXT
Dheeran
Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jagadish, Manoj K Jayan, Sudheesh, Vineeth, Siddharth Bharathan
Synopsis: The directorial debut of Devadatt, this Malayalam ensemble drama explores power struggles and human conflicts, featuring a stellar cast of actors.
Kolahalam
Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: A gripping Malayalam drama that explores human relationships and conflict, directed by Rasheed Parambil and starring Santosh Puthan and Kumar Sunil.
Shows & Movies on SonyLIV
The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang
Release Date: August 29, 2025
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Synopsis: A quirky Malayalam web series about four youngsters and a vertically challenged man who attempt to organize their village temple festival, only to clash with a gangster controlling the flower and milk trade.
Shows & Movies on ZEE5
Kammattam
Release Date: August 29, 2025
Genre: Crime, Mystery
Synopsis: A six-episode murder mystery following Inspector Antonio George, who investigates what first appears to be an accident but unravels into a web of lies and deception.
Shows & Movies on Manorama Max
Shanthamee Rathriyil
Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
Synopsis: A Jayaraj directorial, this romantic drama unfolds across two timelines, weaving a story of love, heartbreak, and fate.
Shows & Movies on Lionsgate Play
Soothravakyam (Formula)
Release Date: August 25, 2025
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vinci Aloysius
Synopsis: A suspense thriller exploring corruption, deception, and justice. Inspector Christo Xavier’s ideals are tested when a missing person’s case turns his world upside down.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week
Raayan (Prime Video): Dhanush’s much-awaited gangster saga with emotional depth.
Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham (Netflix): A perfect Malayalam comedy for family viewing.
Kammattam (ZEE5): A murder mystery full of suspense and shocking twists.
Whether you enjoy intense gangster dramas, lighthearted comedies, soulful musicals, or interesting mysteries, this week’s South OTT lineup offers a perfect mix of entertainment to end the month on a high note.
