South OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25–31, 2025): Dhanush’s Raayan, Sambhava Vivaranam & Shodha

The last week of August 2025 brings an exciting slate of South Indian films and web series across major OTT platforms. From Dhanush’s highly anticipated Raayan on Prime Video to quirky Malayalam comedies like Shodha on JioHotsta and Kammattam on Zee5, viewers are in for a binge-worthy ride.

South OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25–31, 2025)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Shodha Kannada JioHotstar Aug 25 Action, Thriller Raayan Tamil Prime Video Aug 30 Action, Crime, Drama Dheeran Malayalam Sun NXT Aug 25 Drama, Ensemble The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang Malayalam SonyLIV Aug 29 Comedy, Drama Kammattam Malayalam ZEE5 Aug 29 Crime, Mystery Kolahalam Malayalam Sun NXT Aug 25 Drama Shanthamee Rathriyil Malayalam Manorama Max Aug 25 Romance, Drama Soothravakyam (Formula) Malayalam Lionsgate Play Aug 25 Thriller

Shows & Movies on JioHotstar

Shodha

Release Date: August 25, 2025

Genre: Action, Thriller

Synopsis: A gritty Kannada action-thriller diving into themes of vengeance and justice. Praised in theatres for its suspenseful storytelling and intense performances, Shodha is tailor-made for action lovers.

Shows & Movies on Prime Video

Raayan

Release Date: August 30, 2025

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Dhanush, S J Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan

Synopsis: Directed by and starring Dhanush, Raayan is a raw Tamil gangster drama set in North Chennai. The film follows Kathavaraayan Raayan, a food stall owner whose world is torn apart by gang wars, forcing him into violent retaliation.

Shows & Movies on Sun NXT

Dheeran

Release Date: August 25, 2025

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jagadish, Manoj K Jayan, Sudheesh, Vineeth, Siddharth Bharathan

Synopsis: The directorial debut of Devadatt, this Malayalam ensemble drama explores power struggles and human conflicts, featuring a stellar cast of actors.

Kolahalam

Release Date: August 25, 2025

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: A gripping Malayalam drama that explores human relationships and conflict, directed by Rasheed Parambil and starring Santosh Puthan and Kumar Sunil.

Shows & Movies on SonyLIV

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang

Release Date: August 29, 2025

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Synopsis: A quirky Malayalam web series about four youngsters and a vertically challenged man who attempt to organize their village temple festival, only to clash with a gangster controlling the flower and milk trade.

Shows & Movies on ZEE5

Kammattam

Release Date: August 29, 2025

Genre: Crime, Mystery

Synopsis: A six-episode murder mystery following Inspector Antonio George, who investigates what first appears to be an accident but unravels into a web of lies and deception.

Shows & Movies on Manorama Max

Shanthamee Rathriyil

Release Date: August 25, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

Synopsis: A Jayaraj directorial, this romantic drama unfolds across two timelines, weaving a story of love, heartbreak, and fate.

Shows & Movies on Lionsgate Play

Soothravakyam (Formula)

Release Date: August 25, 2025

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vinci Aloysius

Synopsis: A suspense thriller exploring corruption, deception, and justice. Inspector Christo Xavier’s ideals are tested when a missing person’s case turns his world upside down.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week

Raayan (Prime Video): Dhanush’s much-awaited gangster saga with emotional depth. Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham (Netflix): A perfect Malayalam comedy for family viewing. Kammattam (ZEE5): A murder mystery full of suspense and shocking twists.

Whether you enjoy intense gangster dramas, lighthearted comedies, soulful musicals, or interesting mysteries, this week’s South OTT lineup offers a perfect mix of entertainment to end the month on a high note.

FAQ Q. Q1: Which South Indian movie is releasing on Prime Video this week? A. A1: Raayan starring Dhanush premieres on August 30, 2025. Q. Q3: What is special about The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang? A. Q3: What is special about The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang? A3: It’s a quirky Malayalam web series about youngsters clashing with a gangster while organizing a festival. Q. Q4: Which Malayalam thriller is streaming on ZEE5 this week? A. A4: Kammattam, a six-episode murder mystery, starts streaming on August 29, 2025.

