South OTT Releases This Week (Sept 29 – Oct 5, 2025): Prime Video, JioHotstar, ETV Win & More

The first week of October 2025 (Sept 29 – Oct 5) brings exciting South OTT releases across Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ETV Win. Highlights include Sivakarthikeyan’s action-packed Madharaasi, Shraddha Srinath’s gripping thriller The Game.

Abhilasha Pathak
The first week of October 2025 (Sept 29 – Oct 5) brings a power-packed lineup of South Indian films and shows across Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ETV Win. From Sivakarthikeyan’s high-octane thriller Madharaasi to Shraddha Srinath’s survival drama The Game: You Never Play Alone, this week also features a quirky Malayalam comedy, a Telugu rom-com, and the grand return of Bigg Boss Tamil with Vijay Sethupathi.

Latest South OTT Releases This Week (Sept 29 – Oct 5)

TitleLanguageOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
MadharaasiTamilPrime Video (also on OTTplay Premium)Oct 1Action, Thriller
The Game: You Never Play AloneTamilNetflixOct 2Thriller, Drama
SahasamMalayalamSun nxtOct 1Action, Comedy
Little HeartsTeluguETV WinOct 1Romantic Comedy
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9TamilJioHotstar Oct 5Reality Show

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Madharaasi (Tamil)

  • Release Date: October 1, 2025

  • Genre: Action, Thriller

  • Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini, Biju Menon

  • Synopsis: Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), an ordinary man battling Fregoli delusion and depression, who is pushed into an undercover mission by an NIA officer. His task: infiltrate and dismantle a deadly arms syndicate led by Virat (Vidyut Jammwal). Packed with high-voltage action and emotional intensity, the film blends personal struggle with a fight against organized crime.

Shows & Movies Streaming on ETV Win

Little Hearts (Telugu)

  • Release Date: October 1, 2025

  • Genre: Romantic Comedy

  • Cast: Mouli, Shivani Nagaram, Aditya Hasan

  • Synopsis: A Gen Z rom-com directed by Sai Marthand, this film follows a student whose parents push him toward an IT career. When he meets a girl at a coaching center, romance blossoms—but their parents’ disapproval sets off a string of hilarious consequences.

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

  • Release Date: October 5, 2025

  • Genre: Reality Show

  • Host: Vijay Sethupathi

  • Synopsis: Back for its ninth season, the hit reality show isolates celebrities and commoners inside a custom-built house for 100 days. With a sparkling diamond-themed set and the tagline “Paakka Paakka Thaan Theriyum”, this edition promises drama, conflicts, and surprises—guided by the charismatic Vijay Sethupathi.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil)

  • Release Date: October 2, 2025

  • Genre: Thriller, Drama

  • Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap

  • Synopsis: This gripping drama centers on a female game developer who faces both online harassment and real-world danger as she rises to success. With her life spiraling, the question looms: who is orchestrating the attacks against her?

Shows & Movies Streaming on Sun nxt

Sahasam (Malayalam)

  • Release Date: October 1, 2025

  • Genre: Action, Comedy

  • Cast: Ramzan, Gouri, Babu Antony, Narain

  • Synopsis: A fun-filled chaos ensues when a young man plans to elope with his girlfriend. What starts as a simple love story turns into a hilarious chain of events involving gangsters, narcotics officers, catering staff, and the police—all set against the backdrop of catchy music, including the viral hit Onam Mood.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

  • Madharaasi (Prime Video): Sivakarthikeyan’s intense undercover action thriller.

  • The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil): Shraddha Srinath shines in a tech-driven survival drama.

  • Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 (JioHotstar): Vijay Sethupathi returns with more reality-show fireworks.

The week of September 29 – October 5, 2025, is dominated by regional powerhouses with action thrillers, rom-coms, and reality drama. Whether you want the adrenaline of Madharaasi, the fun chaos of Sahasam, or the addictive drama of Bigg Boss Tamil, this week’s OTT slate ensures something fresh for every viewer.

