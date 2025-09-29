South OTT Releases This Week (Sept 29 – Oct 5, 2025): Prime Video, JioHotstar, ETV Win & More

The first week of October 2025 (Sept 29 – Oct 5) brings a power-packed lineup of South Indian films and shows across Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ETV Win. From Sivakarthikeyan’s high-octane thriller Madharaasi to Shraddha Srinath’s survival drama The Game: You Never Play Alone, this week also features a quirky Malayalam comedy, a Telugu rom-com, and the grand return of Bigg Boss Tamil with Vijay Sethupathi.
Latest South OTT Releases This Week (Sept 29 – Oct 5)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Madharaasi
|Tamil
|Prime Video (also on OTTplay Premium)
|Oct 1
|Action, Thriller
|The Game: You Never Play Alone
|Tamil
|Netflix
|Oct 2
|Thriller, Drama
|Sahasam
|Malayalam
|Sun nxt
|Oct 1
|Action, Comedy
|Little Hearts
|Telugu
|ETV Win
|Oct 1
|Romantic Comedy
|Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9
|Tamil
|JioHotstar
|Oct 5
|Reality Show
Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video
Madharaasi (Tamil)
Release Date: October 1, 2025
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini, Biju Menon
Synopsis: Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), an ordinary man battling Fregoli delusion and depression, who is pushed into an undercover mission by an NIA officer. His task: infiltrate and dismantle a deadly arms syndicate led by Virat (Vidyut Jammwal). Packed with high-voltage action and emotional intensity, the film blends personal struggle with a fight against organized crime.
Shows & Movies Streaming on ETV Win
Little Hearts (Telugu)
Release Date: October 1, 2025
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Cast: Mouli, Shivani Nagaram, Aditya Hasan
Synopsis: A Gen Z rom-com directed by Sai Marthand, this film follows a student whose parents push him toward an IT career. When he meets a girl at a coaching center, romance blossoms—but their parents’ disapproval sets off a string of hilarious consequences.
Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9
Release Date: October 5, 2025
Genre: Reality Show
Host: Vijay Sethupathi
Synopsis: Back for its ninth season, the hit reality show isolates celebrities and commoners inside a custom-built house for 100 days. With a sparkling diamond-themed set and the tagline “Paakka Paakka Thaan Theriyum”, this edition promises drama, conflicts, and surprises—guided by the charismatic Vijay Sethupathi.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix
The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil)
Release Date: October 2, 2025
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap
Synopsis: This gripping drama centers on a female game developer who faces both online harassment and real-world danger as she rises to success. With her life spiraling, the question looms: who is orchestrating the attacks against her?
Shows & Movies Streaming on Sun nxt
Sahasam (Malayalam)
Release Date: October 1, 2025
Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Ramzan, Gouri, Babu Antony, Narain
Synopsis: A fun-filled chaos ensues when a young man plans to elope with his girlfriend. What starts as a simple love story turns into a hilarious chain of events involving gangsters, narcotics officers, catering staff, and the police—all set against the backdrop of catchy music, including the viral hit Onam Mood.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
Madharaasi (Prime Video): Sivakarthikeyan’s intense undercover action thriller.
The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil): Shraddha Srinath shines in a tech-driven survival drama.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 (JioHotstar): Vijay Sethupathi returns with more reality-show fireworks.
The week of September 29 – October 5, 2025, is dominated by regional powerhouses with action thrillers, rom-coms, and reality drama. Whether you want the adrenaline of Madharaasi, the fun chaos of Sahasam, or the addictive drama of Bigg Boss Tamil, this week’s OTT slate ensures something fresh for every viewer.
