South OTT Releases This Week (Sept 29 – Oct 5, 2025): Prime Video, JioHotstar, ETV Win & More

The first week of October 2025 (Sept 29 – Oct 5) brings a power-packed lineup of South Indian films and shows across Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ETV Win. From Sivakarthikeyan’s high-octane thriller Madharaasi to Shraddha Srinath’s survival drama The Game: You Never Play Alone, this week also features a quirky Malayalam comedy, a Telugu rom-com, and the grand return of Bigg Boss Tamil with Vijay Sethupathi.

Latest South OTT Releases This Week (Sept 29 – Oct 5)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Madharaasi Tamil Prime Video (also on OTTplay Premium) Oct 1 Action, Thriller The Game: You Never Play Alone Tamil Netflix Oct 2 Thriller, Drama Sahasam Malayalam Sun nxt Oct 1 Action, Comedy Little Hearts Telugu ETV Win Oct 1 Romantic Comedy Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Tamil JioHotstar Oct 5 Reality Show

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Madharaasi (Tamil)

Release Date: October 1, 2025

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini, Biju Menon

Synopsis: Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), an ordinary man battling Fregoli delusion and depression, who is pushed into an undercover mission by an NIA officer. His task: infiltrate and dismantle a deadly arms syndicate led by Virat (Vidyut Jammwal). Packed with high-voltage action and emotional intensity, the film blends personal struggle with a fight against organized crime.

Shows & Movies Streaming on ETV Win

Little Hearts (Telugu)

Release Date: October 1, 2025

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Mouli, Shivani Nagaram, Aditya Hasan

Synopsis: A Gen Z rom-com directed by Sai Marthand, this film follows a student whose parents push him toward an IT career. When he meets a girl at a coaching center, romance blossoms—but their parents’ disapproval sets off a string of hilarious consequences.

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Release Date: October 5, 2025

Genre: Reality Show

Host: Vijay Sethupathi

Synopsis: Back for its ninth season, the hit reality show isolates celebrities and commoners inside a custom-built house for 100 days. With a sparkling diamond-themed set and the tagline “Paakka Paakka Thaan Theriyum”, this edition promises drama, conflicts, and surprises—guided by the charismatic Vijay Sethupathi.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil)

Release Date: October 2, 2025

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap

Synopsis: This gripping drama centers on a female game developer who faces both online harassment and real-world danger as she rises to success. With her life spiraling, the question looms: who is orchestrating the attacks against her?

Shows & Movies Streaming on Sun nxt

Sahasam (Malayalam)

Release Date: October 1, 2025

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Ramzan, Gouri, Babu Antony, Narain

Synopsis: A fun-filled chaos ensues when a young man plans to elope with his girlfriend. What starts as a simple love story turns into a hilarious chain of events involving gangsters, narcotics officers, catering staff, and the police—all set against the backdrop of catchy music, including the viral hit Onam Mood.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Madharaasi (Prime Video): Sivakarthikeyan’s intense undercover action thriller.

The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil): Shraddha Srinath shines in a tech-driven survival drama.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 (JioHotstar): Vijay Sethupathi returns with more reality-show fireworks.

The week of September 29 – October 5, 2025, is dominated by regional powerhouses with action thrillers, rom-coms, and reality drama. Whether you want the adrenaline of Madharaasi, the fun chaos of Sahasam, or the addictive drama of Bigg Boss Tamil, this week’s OTT slate ensures something fresh for every viewer.

Also Read:

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 29 – Oct 5, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More