Splitsvilla X6 Episode 10 Release Date and Time: Full Recap, Streaming Details, and Contestant Update

The drama-packed journey of MTV Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar continues to keep fans hooked. As the reality dating show moves into its fourth week, viewers are eagerly waiting to see what unfolds next. With unexpected twists, intense rivalries, and emotional confrontations, Splitsvilla 16 Episode 10 promises another explosive chapter.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Episode 10 release date, streaming platform, recap of Episode 9, and the updated contestant list.
Splitsvilla 16 Episode 10 Release Date and Time
Fans won’t have to wait long to catch the next episode of their favourite dating reality show. The upcoming episodes for week four will be released as per the regular weekend schedule.
Episode 10 Release Date: January 30, 2026
Episode 10 Release Time: 7:00 PM IST
Upcoming Episode Schedule
Episode 11: January 31, 2026 – 7:00 PM IST
Episode 12: February 1, 2026 – 7:00 PM IST
Where to Watch Splitsvilla Season 16 Online and on TV
Splitsvilla X6 is available for both OTT viewers and television audiences.
OTT Platform:JioHotstar
TV Channel: MTV India
Viewers without a JioHotstar subscription can watch the show live on MTV everyFriday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM IST.
Splitsvilla 16 Episode 9 Recap: Triple Elimination Shocks the Villas
Week three delivered high-voltage drama as Episode 9 turned out to be one of the most intense episodes of the season so far.
Guest mischief maker Uorfi Javed stepped in to oversee the Looto challenge at Paisa Villa, bringing chaos and strict supervision. Tensions escalated during the task, especially between Khushi Rawall and Mohit Malhotra, after Mohit’s aggressive behaviour sparked heated arguments.
The biggest twist came from the Mischief Box, which resulted in a shocking triple elimination:
Diksha Pawar
Simran Khan
Anuj Sharma
However, Diksha Pawar received a surprise lifeline from Nia Sharma, allowing her to move to Paisa Villa after sacrificing her connection with Himanshu. This unexpected turn reshaped the dynamics between both villas.
Splitsvilla Season 16 Hosts
This season is hosted by:
Sunny Leone as the Queen of Hearts
Karan Kundrra as the King of Hearts
Their presence continues to add glamour and authority to the game’s toughest decisions.
Splitsvilla Season 16: Pyaar Villa Contestants (Updated List)
Girls from Pyaar Villa
Akanksha Choudhary (Jaipur)
Sadhaaf Shankar (Afghanistan)
Anjali (Bangalore)
Anisha Shinde (Mumbai)
Soundharya Shetty (Mangalore)
Suzzane (Mumbai)
Boys from Pyaar Villa
Tayne (South Africa)
Chakshdeep Singh (Ghaziabad)
Yogesh (Haldwani)
Himanshu Arora (Chandigarh)
Sorab Bedi (Gurgaon)
Ayush Sharma (Yavatmal)
Harshit (Didihat)
Splitsvilla Season 16: Paisa Villa Contestants (Updated List)
Girls from Paisa Villa
Keona Walke (Goa)
Preet Singh (Kolkata)
Kaira (Canada)
Asmita Adhikari (Delhi)
Anuska Ghosh (Kolkata)
Zalak Gohil (Mumbai)
Niharika Tiwari (Geedam)
Khushi Rawall (Mumbai)
Diksha Pawar (Gurgaon)*
Boys from Paisa Villa
Vishu Bajaj (Delhi)
Ron Kariappa (Coorg)
Kushal Tanwari (Gullu) (Gurgaon)
Ayush Mandi (Himachal Pradesh)
Deeptanshu Saini (Indore)
Gauresh Gujral (Delhi)
Mohit Malhotra (Jammu)
*Diksha Pawar re-entered the game through a lifeline.
What to Expect from Splitsvilla 16 Episode 10
With alliances shifting, emotions running high, and power struggles intensifying between Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, Episode 10 is expected to introduce new twists, tougher challenges, and unexpected confrontations. Week four is set to redefine relationships and strategies as contestants fight to secure their place in the game.
Splitsvilla X6 Episode 10 premieres on January 30, 2026, at 7 PM IST, and promises more drama, romance, and betrayals. Whether you stream it on JioHotstar or watch it live on MTV, this weekend is packed with must-watch reality TV moments.
