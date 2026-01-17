Splitsvilla X6 Contestants List 2026: Full Line-Up of Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, Hosts, Twist & Streaming Details

MTV’s iconic dating reality show Splitsvilla returns with a bold new concept in Season 16 (Splitsvilla X6). This year, the makers introduce a dramatic twist that forces contestants to choose between love and money constantly. With two separate villas – Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, 32 contestants, celebrity hosts, and double mischief makers, Splitsvilla X6 promises its most intense season yet.

Here is everything you need to know about Splitsvilla Season 16, including the full confirmed contestants list, villa-wise breakdown, format twist, hosts, and where to watch.

Splitsvilla Season 16 Overview: What’s New This Year?

Splitsvilla X6 brings a major format overhaul compared to previous seasons. Instead of a single house, contestants are divided into two villas with opposite ideologies:

Pyaar Villa : Focused on genuine connections, romance, and emotional compatibility

Paisa Villa: Driven by strategy, ambition, and the pursuit of money over emotions

The season is hosted by Sunny Leone (Queen of Hearts) and Karan Kundrra (King of Hearts). Adding more chaos to the game are two Mischief Makers – Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma.

Splitsvilla X6 Pyaar Villa Contestants List (Confirmed)

Contestants in Pyaar Villa enter the show believing in love, chemistry, and long-term connections.

Pyaar Villa Female Contestants

Akanksha Choudhary (Jaipur)

Sadhaaf Shankar (Afghanistan)

Anjali (Bangalore)

Anisha Shinde (Mumbai)

Soundharya Shetty (Mangalore)

Simran (Mumbai)

Diksha Pawar (Gurgaon)

Suzzane (Mumbai)

Pyaar Villa Male Contestants

Anuj Sharma (Delhi)

Tayne De Villiers (South Africa)

Chakshdeep Singh (Ghaziabad)

Yogesh Rawat (Haldwani)

Himanshu Arora (Chandigarh)

Sorab Bedi (Gurgaon)

Ayush Sharma (Yavatmal)

Harshit Gururani (Didihat)

Splitsvilla Season 16 Paisa Villa Contestants List (Confirmed)

Paisa Villa contestants prioritise strategy, gameplay, and prize money over emotional attachments.

Paisa Villa Female Contestants

Keona Walke (Goa)

Preet Singh (Kolkata)

Kaira Anu (Canada)

Asmita Adhikari (Delhi)

Anushka Ghosh (Kolkata)

Zalak Gohil (Mumbai)

Niharika Tiwari (Geedam)

Khushi Rawal (Mumbai)

Paisa Villa Male Contestants

Vishu Bajaj (Delhi)

Ron Kariappa (Coorg)

Kushal Tanwar (Gurgaon)

Ayush Jamwal (Himachal Pradesh)

Deeptanshu Saini (Indore)

Gauresh Gujral (Delhi)

Aarav Chugh (Canada)

Mohit Magotra (Jammu)

Splitsvilla X6 Mischief Makers: Double Trouble Confirmed

For the first time in Splitsvilla history, the season features two official Mischief Makers:

Uorfi Javed – returning for the second time

Nia Sharma – making her debut in the role

Their job is to create confusion, flip dynamics, and introduce unexpected twists that impact both villas.

Splitsvilla Season 16 Format Twist Explained

32 contestants are divided equally between two villas

Pyaar Villa rewards emotional bonding

Paisa Villa rewards strategic gameplay

Contestants may be forced to switch priorities as the game progresses

The core dilemma remains: choose love or choose money

As both villas collide, alliances will be tested, and relationships pushed to their limits.

Splitsvilla X6 OTT Platform and TV Telecast Details

Fans can watch the latest season on both online and television platforms.

Where to Watch Splitsvilla Season 16

OTT Platform : JioHotstar

TV Channel: MTV India

Episode Release Schedule

Days : Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Time: 7:00 PM IST

With a high-stakes concept, two competing ideologies, and a diverse contestant lineup, MTV Splitsvilla X6 is shaping up to be one of the most engaging seasons yet. Whether love triumphs over money or strategy beats emotion remains to be seen.

Stay tuned as Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa battle it out in Splitsvilla Season 16.

