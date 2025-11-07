Spotify Launches Weekly Listening Stats: Track Your Music Habits Every Week

Spotify has officially launched a brand-new feature that lets users view their weekly listening stats, eliminating the long wait for the annual Spotify Wrapped. The new update provides real-time insights into your listening habits—revealing your top artists, most-played songs, and favorite genres every week.

According to Spotify, the weekly stats feature is available for both Free and Premium users across more than 60 countries. It offers listeners a snapshot of their top artists and tracks from the past four weeks, alongside curated playlists inspired by their current mood or musical obsessions.

What Is Spotify’s Weekly Listening Stats Feature?

The new feature acts like a mini version of Spotify Wrapped, designed for users who want more frequent updates about their music preferences. Each week, Spotify will provide a personalized breakdown that includes:

Your top artists and most-streamed songs from the last four weeks.

Playlist suggestions based on your current listening habits.

Highlights showcasing unique milestones, new discoveries, or fan moments (like when you stream one artist 200 times in a single week).

Spotify describes this update as a way for users to “see what makes your listening unique.” The company is clearly leaning into the era of music oversharing, where listeners can proudly—or embarrassingly—share their stats on social media.

How to Find Spotify’s Weekly Listening Stats

Accessing the feature is simple and can be done directly from the Spotify app. Follow these steps:

Open the Spotify app on your device. Tap your profile icon in the top-left corner. Look for the “Listening Stats” section. Tap to explore your weekly music breakdown.

If you don’t see the feature yet, make sure your app is updated to the latest version, as the rollout is currently happening globally.

Why This Update Matters

Spotify’s latest move aims to make music listening more interactive and shareable. With the rise of digital identity tied to music preferences, these weekly stats allow users to flaunt (or defend) their taste more often.

The update also ramps up competition with Apple Music, which already offers monthly insights. Now, Spotify users can stay constantly updated, compare their evolving tastes, and participate in weekly trends without waiting for the year-end Wrapped.

As the feature continues to roll out, expect to see “Show me your weekly stats” trending on social platforms soon—it might just replace “What’s your star sign?” as a new conversation starter.

Also Read:

Kerala State Film Awards 2025 Winners: Mammootty Creates History with 7th Best Actor Win, Manjummel Boys Dominates the Night

Gen V Season 2 Ending Explained: Major Deaths, Cameos, and What It Means for The Boys Season 5