Squid Game Season 2– Did It Live Up to Expectations?

After three years of anticipation, Netflix finally released the second season of Squid Game on December 26, 2024. However, what was supposed to be another masterpiece in the South Korean dystopian thriller franchise has left fans polarized and critics unimpressed. While a section of the audience applauded the ambitious cliffhanger, others were seething with disappointment, branding it as a colossal waste of time.

Here’s a breakdown of why Squid Game Season 2 has stirred such a mixed response.

A Plot Riddled with Twists and Gaps

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk plunges viewers back into the world of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), now more resolute than ever in his quest to dismantle the sinister game. The narrative picks up three years after the events of Season 1, with Gi-hun assigning a gang to hunt down the mysterious recruiter. But things take a dark turn when Gi-hun is lured back into the deadly competition.

The season builds on familiar themes of survival, betrayal, and despair. Gi-hun, joined by a motley crew of contestants, confronts the Front Man, only to learn that he’s been manipulated all along.

In a tragic turn, the final moments showcase a devastating loss, capped with Player 001—the orchestrator of chaos—mocking Gi-hun’s failed heroics.

“Player 456, did you have fun playing the hero? Look at the consequences of your little hero game,” the Front Man taunts, leaving fans in stunned silence as the screen fades to black.

The Divide: Cliffhanger or Cash Grab?

While some fans have lauded the bold cliffhanger as a testament to Hwang’s storytelling prowess, the consensus among many is frustration.

Social media erupted with backlash, as viewers criticized the pacing, unnecessary filler scenes, and the apparent attempt to stretch the story into a third season.

A disgruntled fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “I cannot freaking believe that Season 2 ended on a goddamn cliffhanger!!!!!! I binge-watched the whole season only for it to make me wait for the next one… Should’ve just made this season a couple more episodes longer and finished the series off.”

Others echoed the sentiment, with one viewer saying, “Just hold yourself till Season 3 is out. It feels like they stretched this season unnecessarily. First two episodes were good, but I skipped a lot of scenes.”

Even critics weren’t kind. “The pacing issues were glaring. What made Season 1 so gripping—the emotional intensity and moral dilemmas—was diluted here with overly long setups and uninspired games,” one film critic remarked.

A Few Bright Spots Amid the Gloom

Not all is lost in this sophomore season. Lee Jung-jae delivers a commendable performance as Gi-hun, grappling with despair and determination. Wi Ha-jun’s portrayal of Detective Jun-ho adds a layer of intrigue, as he inches closer to uncovering the secrets of the Front Man, played with chilling precision by Lee Byung-hun.

New characters like Myung-gi (Player 333) and No-eul (Park Gyu-young) inject freshness into the cast, although their arcs often feel underdeveloped. Gong Yoo’s return as The Salesman brings fleeting moments of nostalgia, but these aren’t enough to salvage the season’s uneven storytelling.

An Overstretched Narrative or a Prelude to Redemption?

Season 2’s ending, though controversial, undeniably sets the stage for a dramatic third installment. In an interview with Variety, Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at a darker trajectory for Gi-hun in Season 3. “Having lost everything, including his best friend, Gi-hun will find himself at a critical crossroads,” Hwang revealed.

This vision for Season 3 might offer some solace to disappointed fans, but it also raises questions about the franchise’s direction. Are the drawn-out storylines and unresolved arcs a deliberate choice to deepen the narrative, or a strategy to capitalize on the show’s massive popularity?

Final Verdict

Squid Game Season 2 is a mixed bag. While it retains the visual flair and high-stakes drama that made the first season a global phenomenon, its lack of focus and overreliance on setting up future seasons has left a sour taste. For now, the franchise’s future hinges on whether Season 3 can recapture the magic that once captivated millions.

Until then, fans are left grappling with the same question posed by the Front Man: “Did you have fun playing the hero?” For many, the answer is a resounding no.