25 Best Christmas themed Movies Streaming on Netflix

Best Christmas themed Movies: As December starts, we all get busy buying gifts, baking cookies, going to parties, singing carols, and, most importantly, watching happy movies. The holiday season is here, and there are lots of good movies to make your days happy. We made a list of 25 Christmas movies on Netflix to make it easy for you. So, get your hot chocolate, put on your cozy socks, and let the holiday movie fun begin!

Love Actually

When the world feels gloomy, turn to "Love Actually." This beloved 2003 film captures the spirit of Christmas in London, weaving a tapestry of romantic, platonic, and familial love. The star-studded cast, including Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, and Hugh Grant, ensures a heartwarming experience.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Heather Graham stars in this comedic gem about a suburban mom who, in a twist of fate, spends the holidays with a longtime frenemy. Brace yourself for laughter as old tensions collide with the Christmas spirit in this festive showdown.

Family Switch

McG's heartwarming comedy, inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal's children's book, follows a disconnected family that undergoes a body-swapping experience just before Christmas. Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms lead the cast in a tale that redefines the meaning of togetherness during the holiday season.

Let It Snow

Based on the YA novel, this teen romantic comedy directed by Luke Snellin follows a group of teenagers on a snowy Christmas Eve, as their romantic intrigues intensify in the lead-up to an epic party. With a diverse cast, including Kiernan Shipka and Shameik Moore, it's a delightful journey through teenage love.

Falling for Christmas

Lindsay Lohan makes a triumphant return in this rom-com about a bratty heiress who loses her memory after a skiing accident. Set in a cozy lodge, the film explores unexpected bonds and heartwarming connections during the holiday season.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Netflix's animated musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale features a stellar cast, including Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, and Jonathan Pryce. This heartwarming interpretation promises to be a delightful addition to your holiday watchlist.

White Christmas

Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye lead an ensemble cast in this timeless classic about two WWII-vet celebrities teaming up with a sister act to stage a musical in a Vermont hotel. Directed by Michael Curtiz, the film turns a seemingly implausible plot into a holiday classic.

A Christmas Prince Trilogy

Indulge in a whole Sunday marathon with this delightful trilogy, starting with "A Christmas Prince" in 2017. Follow the romantic journey of an American journalist and an Aldovian prince through royal weddings and baby arrivals, making it a heartwarming holiday binge-watch.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Directed by David E. Talbert, this critically acclaimed musical fantasy features Forest Whitaker as a brilliant toymaker on a quest to reclaim his legacy. Packed with holiday magic, it's a visually stunning and emotionally resonant Christmas journey.

Single All the Way

In this 2021 rom-com, Peter, played by Michael Urie, enlists his best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend during the holidays to avoid family interrogations. What follows is a charming tale of unexpected love, friendship, and the true meaning of the holiday season.

A Castle for Christmas

Starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, this cozy romantic comedy follows a recently divorced romance novelist who impulsively buys a castle in Scotland. The film explores love, self-discovery, and the enchanting beauty of Scotland during the holiday season.

Alien Xmas

For an intergalactic twist on Christmas, explore Stephen Chiodo's stop-motion film where a greedy alien race attempts to steal Earth's possessions. However, a visit to the North Pole introduces the extraterrestrial to the true spirit of Christmas.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, this Emmy-winning musical stars Christine Baranski as a landowner planning to evict her hometown residents. With the guidance of Dolly Parton's sassy Christmas angel, the film is a heartwarming tale of redemption and community spirit.

The Princess Switch Trilogy

Directed by Mike Rohl, this trilogy features Vanessa Hudgens in a delightful series of Christmas-themed adventures involving look-alikes, mistaken identities, and royal romance. It's a perfect binge-watch for fans of charming holiday escapades.

The Knight Before Christmas

Keep the Vanessa Hudgens holiday magic going with Monika Mitchell's romantic fantasy about a high school teacher who falls in love with a medieval knight on a cosmic quest. It's a whimsical and heartwarming tale of love transcending time.

Klaus

This animated feature provides a fresh origin story for Santa Claus. Directed by Sergio Pablos, it follows the unlikely friendship between a toymaker and a self-centered postman, bringing joy to a divided town in 19th-century Norway. The film received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Holidate

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this raunchy rom-com about two singles who decide to be each other's "holidates" throughout the year. As their relationship evolves, the film explores the complexities of modern dating and unexpected love during the holidays.

The Noel Diary

Directed by Charles Shyer, this holiday drama follows a successful novelist, played by Justin Hartley, who returns to his hometown at Christmas. There, he meets a young woman searching for answers about her family history, leading to a journey of romance and self-discovery.

Holiday Rush

Romany Malco stars as Rush, a widowed hip-hop DJ, in this romantic dramedy directed by Leslie Small. After losing his job, Rush and his children adjust to a simpler life while discovering unexpected professional and romantic feelings.

The Holiday Calendar

Directed by Bradley Walsh, this rom-com follows two lifelong best friends, both photographers, whose December reunion is mirrored by an antique advent calendar. As the days unfold, the film explores the magic of the season and the possibility of love.

The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell shines as Santa Claus in this yuletide adventure directed by Clay Kaytis. When Santa's sleigh is disrupted on Christmas Eve, he teams up with two kids to save the holiday before daybreak. The sequel, directed by Chris Columbus, features Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus.

Love Hard

Nina Dobrev stars in this romantic comedy directed by Hernán Jiménez, where catfishing takes center stage during the Christmas season. The film explores the complexities of online relationships and unexpected connections.