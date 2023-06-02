'Sri Raghupati' starring Ravi Sarma will not release today

The much awaited Assamese film 'Sri Raghupati' starring Ravi Sarma will not be releasing on Friday with a controversy brewing over the film's production and release rights.
Hearing the matter, a lower court had put a stay order on the film's release that was scheduled to take place today. The Kamrup (M) District and Sessions Judge Court put the stay order over allegations of breach of contract with former producer Suruj Sarma.
Producer Salen Kumar Sharma, whose 'Maniratna Entertainment' was set to release the film today, had to approach the Gauhati High Court regarding the matter after the lower court stayed the release of the film till June 15.
Meanwhile, the next hearing in the matter will take place on upcoming Monday after which a decision will be reached on when the film can be released for the public.
According to the lower court's order, the petitioner, Dhritimaan Sarma and his father Suruj Sarma, whose 'Locus Creative Production' had a pact with the filmmakers for its release rights, complained after the posters showed that the film was set to be released under the banner of 'Maniratna Entertainment' of the respondents Mayurakshee Sharma and her father Salen Sharma.
It may be noted that the movie 'Sri Raghupati' starring Ravi Sarma was all set to be released on June 2. The movie casts include Preety Kongana, Priyam Pallavi, Siddhartha Sarma, Arun Nath, and Arun Hazarika among others.
The movie 'Sri Raghupati' revolves around Raghupati Rai Baruah, an ACS officer known for his sincerity and diligence, who sets forth on an impetuous journey of rescuing missing women. During the investigation, he uncovers a women trafficking racket, which further leads to complicated situations.