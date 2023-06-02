‘Sri Raghupati’ To Be Released Very Soon: Ravi Sarma Promises

As controversy flared up over the release rights of the much-awaited Assamese film 'Sri Raghupati', actor Ravi Sarma appealed to people to have patience and assured them that the film will be available for cinema lovers very soon.
Taking to social media on Friday, the actor first thanked the people of Assam to have showered emmense love and support towards him and his film.
Ravi Sarma said, “I firstly thank all the people of Assam who have supported me. I express my gratitude to the audience for having faith on me. I have received lots of messages on social media saying, “we are with you”. This means so much for me. I cannot express how happy I am with the amount of love you have shared on me. ”
He further said, “Our team struggled for five years in order to release the film. We have been facing so many obstacles, and yesterday even on the day of the premiere show we had to face challenges. But I accept these challenges and I’m ready to confront them. These issues cannot hold me or my team back. I was in the right path and I will always be the same.”
Ravi Sarma asserted that the film ‘Sri Raghupati’ will be released, despite all obstacles.
“This is a promise from my side to all cinema lovers that 'Sri Raghupati' will be released. Yes, it may be a little late as we have to abide by the procedures of the court. Therefore I request everyone waiting to watch the film to be a little patient. But this is my strong belief that 'Sri Raghupati' will come to you very soon.”
The actor also appealed the people who have already purchased their tickets for watching the film not to be disheartened. He said that their money would be refunded and also asked them to purchase tickets when the film would release finally.
It may be mentioned that a lower court had put a stay order on the film's release that was scheduled to take place on Friday. The Kamrup (M) District and Sessions Judge Court put the stay order over allegations of breach of contract with former producer Suruj Sarma.
Producer Salen Kumar Sharma, whose 'Maniratna Entertainment' was set to release the film today, had to approach the Gauhati High Court regarding the matter after the lower court stayed the release of the film till June 15.
The next hearing in the matter will take place on coming Monday after which a decision will be reached on when the film can be released for the public.