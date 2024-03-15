SRK Lends Voice To Narration Of Badshah's Album 'Ek Tha Raja'

Rapper Badshah is preparing to release his new studio album titled 'Ek Tha Raja' and what's intriguing is that it features the enchanting touch of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
SRK has provided his voice for the narration of the announcement video for Badshah's album 'Ek Tha Raja'.
The video showcases an impressive roster of partnerships in 16 songs. It also commemorates Badshah's 12-year journey in the music business and his continuous efforts to push creative boundaries throughout the years.
Regarding the album, Badshah expressed, "I've spent sleepless nights in the studio, working tirelessly on this album for over a year and I'm grateful for how it has all finally shaped up. A big thank you to Shahrukh Khan, all the partners and each of the amazing collaborators for all the love and support. And finally, Ek Tha Raja is my biggest gift to the community and my fans. A big shout out to every single person who believed in me and never gave up!"
The release date for the album is set for March 18.
Badshah has announced his upcoming music tour, 'The Paagal Tour 2024', which will captivate music enthusiasts in Canada and the USA.
Badshah expressed his enthusiasm for his upcoming performances in the United States and Canada saying, "I am thankful and blessed. This tour is a tribute to my community. Everything I am today is because of their endless love and support and I'm always enthusiastic about getting up close and personal with my fans across the world."
He added, "The Paagal Tour represents the ability to conquer dreams, break typecasts and transcend boundaries. I've revised the entire show format and I'm experimenting with never seen before elements which is going to be a major surprise element for all of my fans. This tour has been a long-standing mission on my wishlist and I'm eagerly looking to make the most out of it."
The upcoming tour consists of six shows in arenas, taking place in various cities including Toronto on May 31, Vancouver on June 1, San Francisco on June 7, Houston on June 8, Dallas on June 9, and New Jersey on June 15. More dates for cities like Singapore, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and the Netherlands will be revealed in the coming weeks.