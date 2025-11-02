SRK Returns in 2026 with Action Blockbuster “King”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a spectacular return to the big screen with the action-packed film “King”, slated for release in 2026, the makers announced on Sunday. The announcement coincided with the actor’s 60th birthday, giving fans a birthday gift they won’t forget.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with Khan on the 2023 blockbuster “Pathaan”, the film is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The title reveal video, shared on the production house’s official Instagram handle, showcased Shah Rukh in a striking new avatar with silver-streaked hair, performing intense action sequences. The caption read: “Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam-#KING. #KingTitleReveal. It's Showtime! In cinemas 2026.”

Described as a “slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills,” King also stars Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan and frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone. The duo have delivered box-office hits together, including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and most recently, Jawan (2023).

Shah Rukh’s last appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki”, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Released in 2023, Dunki explored themes of illegal migration and drew critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances.

With King, Shah Rukh Khan promises to deliver a cinematic experience packed with adrenaline, style, and star power—cementing his status as Bollywood’s reigning “King” yet again. Fans eagerly await 2026 for what is poised to be one of the biggest action spectacles of the decade.