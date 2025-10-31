Baramulla OTT Release: Manav Kaul’s Supernatural Mystery Set in Kashmir Promises

Baramulla OTT Release Date

Netflix is set to premiere Baramulla, its latest Indian original supernatural thriller, on November 7, 2025. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale—known for Article 370—and produced by Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios) along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar (B62 Studios), Baramulla will skip theatrical release for a direct digital debut. This marks the second collaboration between Netflix, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios after the success of the romantic comedy Dhoom Dhaam.

Plot: A Vanishing Child and a Haunting Mystery in Kashmir

Set in the mist-covered valleys of Baramulla, Kashmir, the story begins when a young boy disappears during a magic show—triggering a chain of disturbing events that shake the quiet town.

The film follows DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid (Manav Kaul), a police officer burdened by a troubled past, who is assigned to investigate the mysterious case of missing children. As Ridwaan moves to the valley with his wife Gulnaar (Bhasha Sumbli) and their children Noorie (Arista Mehta) and Ayaan (Rohaan Singh), the haunting begins to hit home. Strange footsteps, phantom smells, and eerie silences begin to invade their lives, hinting at a supernatural force lurking in the shadows.

As the investigation deepens, Ridwaan is forced to confront both the political unrest of the valley and a darkness beyond human comprehension—one that blurs the line between myth and reality.

Baramulla Cast and Crew

Manav Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid

Bhasha Sumbli as Gulnaar Sayyid

Arista Mehta as Noorie

Rohaan Singh as Ayaan

Ashwini Koul, Mir Sarvar, and Vikas Shukla in pivotal roles

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Producers: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar

Writers: Aditya Dhar, Aditya Jambhale, Monal Thaakar

Production Houses: Jio Studios, B62 Studios

Baramulla Trailer Breakdown

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Baramulla on October 30, 2025, unveiling a gripping 2-minute-14-second glimpse into the film’s chilling world.

The trailer opens with a seemingly innocent magic trick that takes a horrifying turn when a child vanishes mid-performance. As the camera pans across the serene yet unsettling Kashmir landscape, Ridwaan begins his search—only to be drawn into a deeper mystery involving the valley’s buried secrets and supernatural whispers.

The visuals highlight the haunting contrast between Kashmir’s breathtaking beauty and its eerie stillness. The tension builds with every passing frame, as the officer’s rational world collides with something inexplicable. The trailer hints at a slow-burning horror, driven by emotion, fear, and psychological depth rather than jump scares.

Director and Actor on Baramulla’s Vision

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared that Baramulla is not just a mystery, but a psychological exploration of fear itself.

“The story begins as a mystery thriller, but slowly pulls you into something far more emotional and psychological. It’s about fear—not just the kind that lurks in the dark, but the one that lives within us, the fear of what the mind refuses to accept,” Jambhale said.

Leading actor Manav Kaul, who also hails from Baramulla, described the project as deeply personal:

“The trailer captures the mystique and stillness that defines Baramulla. It’s not loud horror—it’s the kind that creeps up on you, where silence feels heavier than sound. Being a Kashmiri, this story felt like a calling to tell the tales of the valley with honesty and love,” Kaul said. In this town, nothing is as it seems.

Enter the world of ‘Baramulla’, out 7 November, only on Netflix.#BaramullaOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/wqCyCzRuD9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 30, 2025

What to Expect from Baramulla

Baramulla promises a tense, atmospheric blend of horror, mystery, and investigative drama. Instead of relying on loud scares, the film adopts a slow-burn psychological approach, exploring how grief, faith, and superstition intertwine in a landscape filled with unspoken fears.

The snow-covered terrain of Kashmir plays a crucial role in amplifying the unease—its natural beauty becoming both breathtaking and haunting. Viewers can expect a film that uses silence, shadows, and emotion to create dread, while delving into human vulnerability and the unseen forces that test it.

Baramulla Details

Title Baramulla Platform Netflix Release Date November 7, 2025 Genre Horror, Mystery, Psychological Thriller Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale Cast Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta, Rohaan Singh, Ashwini Koul, Mir Sarvar Producers Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar Production Jio Studios, B62 Studios Language Hindi

Rooted in the heart of Kashmir, Baramulla stands out as a rare mix of horror and human emotion, blending the region’s folklore and mystique with an investigative edge. With Manav Kaul’s powerful performance, Aditya Jambhale’s gripping direction, and Netflix’s cinematic scale, this film is set to offer viewers an eerie and emotional journey into the unknown.

