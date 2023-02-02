SRK's Bandaged Look From Sets Of 'Jawan' Goes Viral, Check Out

"The king won't stop now. He is the best," a social media user commented.

"Woaaah... Pathaan is now Jawan," another one wrote.

Jawan is helmed by Atlee. It also stars actress Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.

'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.

Earlier on January 30, Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham attended Pathaan’s first media event.

During the interaction, SRK revealed the story behind taking a break for 4 long years to do a film.

"The four, actually 2 years have some good parts and some bad parts like in all our lives because of Covid. This is exactly the same for me. I didn't work, I wanted to be with the children. The good thing was for the first time I could see my children grow, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. I could spend time with my family and friends. The second good thing was my last film didn't work and people started saying that now my films,” SRK said.

(With inputs from ANI)