Starring Kareena, Tabu & Kriti, First Teaser Of 'The Crew' Out

The producers of the soon-to-be-released film 'The Crew' featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, revealed the movie's initial teaser on Friday.
On Instagram, Kareena posted the teaser with the caption, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!"
The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.
The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 29, 2024, after originally being planned for release on March 22. However, the creators have chosen to delay the film's release.
The initial preview of the movie showcases Bebo, Kriti, and Tabu walking away from the camera. They are dressed in red cabin crew outfits.
The movie 'The Crew' features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles. The plot revolves around three women and is described as a comedy set in the challenging airline industry. As their paths intertwine, they find themselves in unexpected predicaments, entangled in a web of deceit.
Actor Kapil Sharma is set to make a special guest appearance in 'The Crew'.
Kareena will also appear in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.
Kriti, meanwhile, is set to appear alongside Shahid Kapoor in the romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.
Tabu is set to appear alongside Ajay Devgn in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.