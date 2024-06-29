Starring Thai Artists, Assamese Film "Dhwaja" Set to Thrill Audience

"Dhwaja" is a gripping action thriller that follows the life of Major, a dedicated special force officer. His world is turned upside down by a personal tragedy that quickly escalates into a matter of national security. As Major delves deeper into the incident, he uncovers a vast conspiracy that threatens his country. His journey is a testament to his devotion to the country and his unwavering commitment to justice.
In a groundbreaking collaboration, "Dhwaja" unites talent and resources from both Thailand and India. Unlike typical international collaborations, Thailand is intricately woven into the narrative, with key story elements set in Thailand and Northeast India. This unique partnership brings together top artists and technicians, including a lead actress from Thailand and the action is designed by Hollywood’s renowned action team “The One”.
Director's Statement:
Shahnawaz Rahman: "With 'Dhwaja,' we are not just telling a story of heroism and duty but also bridging cultural divides through an unprecedented collaboration between Thailand and India. This film is a visual and emotional journey, and I am thrilled to bring this powerful narrative to life."
Key Team Bios:
Shahnawaz Rahman - Director & Producer
Shahnawaz Rahman is a media entrepreneur, filmmaker, and storyteller based in Mumbai. His extensive experience in the film industry includes roles as a producer, executive producer, creative director, cinematographer, line producer, and brand campaign strategist. Shahnawaz's work spans a variety of sectors, including notable contributions to NGOs like PETA India and FPA India. He has also collaborated with prominent production companies such as Excel Entertainment, Banaras Media, TVF, and others.
Shahnawaz has produced a wide array of advertisements, web content, and documentaries. He brings a wealth of experience from mainstream Bollywood to the nuanced world of creative filmmaking and advertising, always with a sharp eye for detail. His exceptional execution and management skills as a producer enable him to tackle problems efficiently and devise innovative solutions.
Rishiraj Borkotoky – Producer
Rishiraj Borkotoky's Group, briefly abbreviated as RB Group is an Indian conglomerate with its headquarters in Guwahati, Assam, The gateway to North East India. With its wings spanned over various industries such as Wine distillery, IT Solutions, Confectionery and Sweets, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Restaurants, Bonded warehouse, Real Estate & Hardware Supply. RB Group has built a network across industries to enrich the lives of people around it.