"Stree 2" Surpasses "Jawan" to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Ever

The poster proudly proclaims, "Indian box office's no. 1 Hindi film of all time!" and the caption reads, "Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya... Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth (She is Stree and she has finally done it... India's best film) No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!!"

The message continues, expressing gratitude to fans: "Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad (thanks a lot to all fans for scripting this history with us)... Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully... theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain (come to theatres, let’s make some more new records)!"