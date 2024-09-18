"Stree 2" Surpasses "Jawan" to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Ever

Maddock Films has officially declared "Stree 2" as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever at the Indian box office. The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a celebratory poster showcasing the film's record-breaking achievement.
The poster proudly proclaims, "Indian box office's no. 1 Hindi film of all time!" and the caption reads, "Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya... Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth (She is Stree and she has finally done it... India's best film) No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!!"
The message continues, expressing gratitude to fans: "Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad (thanks a lot to all fans for scripting this history with us)... Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully... theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain (come to theatres, let’s make some more new records)!"
As of now, "Stree 2" has amassed ₹586 crore in India, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" (Hindi version only).
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the milestone on his X account, noting, "#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING HINDI FILM EVER... Crosses lifetime biz of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the ₹600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."
For context, "Jawan" (2023), an action thriller directed by Atlee, has earned ₹640.25 crore across all languages (Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu). Its Hindi nett collection stands at ₹582.31 crore.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Stree 2" features a star-studded cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, with notable cameos by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.
The film builds on the success of its 2018 predecessor "Stree," which was a massive hit. The sequel has not only met but exceeded expectations, resonating strongly with audiences nationwide.