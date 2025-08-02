Su From So: Sandhya Arekere Reflects on Her Role as Bhanu in Raj B Shetty’s Critically Acclaimed Supernatural Comedy

A Kannada supernatural comedy directed by JP Thuminad and backed by Raj B Shetty, has become one of 2025’s surprise box office successes. Lauded for its blend of sharp humour and emotional depth, the film features standout performances from Shaneel Gautham, Mime Ramadas, Prakash Thuminad, and notably, Sandhya Arekere, who plays Bhanu — a character whose quiet strength has left a lasting impression on audiences.

Advertisment

While much of the attention initially centred around the film’s hilarious premise and cast, it's Bhanu’s emotional arc that has resonated deeply. In a recent interview, Sandhya opened up about her initial hesitation, the magnitude of the role, and the overwhelming response it has received.

Sandhya Arekere on Playing Bhanu: “I Was Scared of Audience Reactions”

In a candid conversation with FDFS Kannada, Sandhya Arekere, who has mostly portrayed smaller supporting characters, admitted she was anxious about playing such a pivotal role. “I didn’t realise the enormity of Bhanu’s character until we began shooting,” she shared. “Raj sir had simply said he had a role for me, and I agreed without much thought.”

Despite initial nervousness, especially regarding audience response, Sandhya was comforted when Raj B Shetty personally told her that viewers were appreciating her chemistry with Shaneel Gautham’s Ravi Anna. That feedback gave her confidence in the performance she had delivered.

From Supporting Roles to Spotlight: Sandhya’s Journey with Raj B Shetty’s Banner

Sandhya recalled that she was first contacted by Raj B Shetty in June 2024 for the role, though she wasn’t initially given full details. Having previously auditioned for roles in Toby and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye — the latter requiring her to say just two lines — she was surprised and elated to be offered a meatier role without an audition.

It wasn’t until Dasara 2024 that she met the rest of the team, including director JP Thuminad, whom she admired for his work in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B. A look test followed, and JP’s emotional narration of Bhanu’s journey left Sandhya teary-eyed. “Anyone listening to it would’ve had a lump in their throat,” she said. “JP’s clarity about Bhanu was astonishing.”

Who Is Bhanu in Su From So?

Bhanu, as portrayed by Sandhya, plays a crucial role in anchoring the emotional core of Su From So. While the film begins as a supernatural comedy centered around Ashoka — a carefree man rumoured to be possessed by the spirit of a woman named Sulochana — it evolves into a poignant story about societal injustice. Bhanu's character, linked to the tragic past of Sulochana and her daughter, brings the necessary gravitas and emotional weight to the narrative.

About Su From So: Plot, Themes & Cast

Directed by: JP Thuminad

Produced by: Raj B Shetty

Cast: Raj B Shetty, Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arekere, Prakash Thuminad, Mime Ramadas, Deepak Rai Panaje

Music: Sumedh K

Genre: Supernatural Comedy Drama

Release Date: July 25, 2025 (Theatrical)

Set in a coastal village in Karnataka, the story begins with laughter but gradually takes on a darker tone. As the mystery around Sulochana’s spirit unfolds, Su From So transforms into a commentary on societal prejudice — combining humour with powerful emotional storytelling.

OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Su From So is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. While there’s no official OTT release date yet, Amazon is the likely choice as it has been home to several Kannada hits like 777 Charlie, KGF Chapter 1, and Humble Politician Nograj.

Critical and Commercial Success

Critics and audiences alike have embraced Su From So for its originality, heartfelt performances, and unique storytelling. The Times of India called it “a wholesome package,” praising its combination of “laughter, heartfelt moments, gentle romance, and a powerful message.”

As of August 1, 2025, the film has collected approximately ₹28 crore at the box office, marking it as one of the year’s most successful Kannada films.

Sandhya Arekere’s Bhanu has emerged as one of the most memorable characters in Kannada cinema this year — not just for her emotional resonance, but also for the journey Sandhya took to embody her. From being a background artist to delivering a performance that moved audiences, Sandhya’s leap of faith — and Raj B Shetty’s belief in her — has paid off beautifully.

As Su From So continues its dream theatrical run and eyes its OTT premiere, one thing is clear: Bhanu is no longer just a character. She’s a turning point — for both the story and the actress who brought her to life.

FAQs

Q: Who directed Su From So?

A: JP Thuminad, a Tulu theatre artist and actor, directed the film. He is known for acting in films like Ondu Motteya Kathe and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B.

Q: Where is this movie available on OTT?

A: Not yet. It is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

Q: What is the story of Su From So?

A: It follows Ashoka, a man believed to be possessed by a spirit named Sulochana. What begins as a comedy turns into a serious drama exploring injustice and prejudice.

Q: Who are the main cast members?

A: Raj B Shetty, Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arekere, Prakash Thuminad, Mime Ramadas, and Deepak Rai Panaje.

Also Read:

Coolie Release Date, Cast, Plot & OTT Details: Rajinikanth Returns in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Thriller