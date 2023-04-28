Suman Adhikary Wins Two Filmfare Awards

Suman Adhikary, along with Akshat Ghildiyal, won the Best Story Award, and together with Ghildiyal and Harshavardhan Kulkarni, won the Best Screenplay Award for the movie Badhaai Do. It's not the first time Adhikary has been recognised for his talents. He had earlier won the Filmfare for his directed and scripted short film Sorry Bhaisaab, and he has also received an IIFA nomination for Best Screenplay for Badhaai Do.