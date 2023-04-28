Suman Adhikary Wins Two Filmfare Awards

Barpeta's Suman Adhikary has made Assam proud by winning two Filmfare Awards at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism held on April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
Suman Adhikary, along with Akshat Ghildiyal, won the Best Story Award, and together with Ghildiyal and Harshavardhan Kulkarni, won the Best Screenplay Award for the movie Badhaai Do. It's not the first time Adhikary has been recognised for his talents. He had earlier won the Filmfare for his directed and scripted short film Sorry Bhaisaab, and he has also received an IIFA nomination for Best Screenplay for Badhaai Do.
The Filmfare Awards are presented annually by The Times Group to honour the artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Indian film industry. The awards have been a symbol of credibility and success in the Indian cinema industry for decades. This year, the nominees for Best Film include movies that have evoked every possible emotion from the audience.
The ceremony was hosted by Bollywood's bhaijaan, Salman Khan, for the first time, along with co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. Several actors, including Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, set the stage on fire with their captivating performances.
Congratulations to Suman Adhikary for his outstanding achievements in Indian cinema, and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours.