Sumathi Valavu OTT Release: Arjun Ashokan’s Horror Comedy Likely to Stream on JioHotstar After Theatrical Run

Arjun Ashokan’s latest Malayalam horror-comedy, Sumathi Valavu, continues to perform strongly at the box office despite mixed critical reviews. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the film hit theatres on August 1, 2025, and has since become a talking point among Malayalam cinema fans, not only for its supernatural premise but also for speculation about its upcoming OTT release.
Sumathi Valavu – Details
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Horror Comedy
Certification: U/A
Runtime: Not officially disclosed
Theatrical Release Date: August 1, 2025
Expected OTT Platform:JioHotstar (unconfirmed)
Domestic Box Office: ₹12.36 crore nett
Director: Vishnu Sasi Shankar
Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date: Current Status
As of now, the makers have not issued an official confirmation regarding the film’s digital premiere. Industry sources, however, suggest that an announcement can be expected soon, following the film’s theatrical run.
Expected OTT Platform
According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, there’s a high probability that Sumathi Valavu will premiere on JioHotstar, a platform that has been acquiring rights to several Malayalam films in recent months. Similar releases such as Ronth, Premalu, and Thudaram also made their post-theatrical debut on the same platform.
“JioHotstar has been acquiring the rights to many Malayalam films. There is a chance it will land there. That said, I am not sure if the rights have been sold yet,” Bala stated.
Box Office Performance
Despite lukewarm reviews from critics, Sumathi Valavu has enjoyed solid audience support, translating into notable box office earnings.
Domestic Collection (Nett): ₹12.36 crore (as per Sacnilk)
Audience Reception: Generally positive, with many praising its blend of humour and eerie moments.
Critical Reception
The movie has received a mixed critical response, with The New Indian Express calling it “outdated” in terms of storytelling and execution.
The review stated:
“The writing and filmmaking feel more outdated than the period itself. In trying to recreate the decade, the makers have forgotten to update the way stories are told. If only the makers had trusted the ghost more than the formula.”
Story and Setting
Sumathi Valavu draws inspiration from real-life incidents tied to the eponymous location in Mylamoodu, Thiruvananthapuram.
Legend: In the 1950s, a pregnant woman named Sumathi was allegedly killed by her lover at this very site.
Local Beliefs: Many residents claim her spirit continues to haunt the area. Over the years, strange events and supernatural sightings have fueled the myth.
Social Angle: Some believe these ghost stories were fabricated by criminal elements to discourage people from visiting the spot.
The film weaves these eerie accounts into a horror-comedy narrative that combines folklore with local humour.
Cast and Crew
Lead Actor: Arjun Ashokan (Parava, B Tech, June)
Supporting Cast: Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese
Director: Vishnu Sasi Shankar
Music: Ranjin Raj
What’s Next for Sumathi Valavu?
With its theatrical run still underway, fans eager for the digital release will likely need to wait at least four to six weeks from the release date, based on industry trends. If the JioHotstar deal goes through, an official OTT launch date is expected to be announced soon.
Also Read:
War 2 Review: Jr NTR’s Power-Packed Debut and Hrithik Roshan’s Swag Can’t Save Flimsy Plot