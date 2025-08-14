Sumathi Valavu OTT Release: Arjun Ashokan’s Horror Comedy Likely to Stream on JioHotstar After Theatrical Run

Arjun Ashokan’s latest Malayalam horror-comedy, Sumathi Valavu, continues to perform strongly at the box office despite mixed critical reviews. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the film hit theatres on August 1, 2025, and has since become a talking point among Malayalam cinema fans, not only for its supernatural premise but also for speculation about its upcoming OTT release.

Advertisment

Sumathi Valavu – Details

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Horror Comedy

Certification: U/A

Runtime: Not officially disclosed

Theatrical Release Date: August 1, 2025

Expected OTT Platform: JioHotstar (unconfirmed)

Domestic Box Office: ₹12.36 crore nett

Director: Vishnu Sasi Shankar

Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date: Current Status

As of now, the makers have not issued an official confirmation regarding the film’s digital premiere. Industry sources, however, suggest that an announcement can be expected soon, following the film’s theatrical run.

Expected OTT Platform

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, there’s a high probability that Sumathi Valavu will premiere on JioHotstar, a platform that has been acquiring rights to several Malayalam films in recent months. Similar releases such as Ronth, Premalu, and Thudaram also made their post-theatrical debut on the same platform.

“JioHotstar has been acquiring the rights to many Malayalam films. There is a chance it will land there. That said, I am not sure if the rights have been sold yet,” Bala stated.

Box Office Performance

Despite lukewarm reviews from critics, Sumathi Valavu has enjoyed solid audience support, translating into notable box office earnings.

Domestic Collection (Nett): ₹12.36 crore (as per Sacnilk)

Audience Reception: Generally positive, with many praising its blend of humour and eerie moments.

Critical Reception

The movie has received a mixed critical response, with The New Indian Express calling it “outdated” in terms of storytelling and execution.

The review stated:

“The writing and filmmaking feel more outdated than the period itself. In trying to recreate the decade, the makers have forgotten to update the way stories are told. If only the makers had trusted the ghost more than the formula.”

Story and Setting

Sumathi Valavu draws inspiration from real-life incidents tied to the eponymous location in Mylamoodu, Thiruvananthapuram.

Legend: In the 1950s, a pregnant woman named Sumathi was allegedly killed by her lover at this very site.

Local Beliefs: Many residents claim her spirit continues to haunt the area. Over the years, strange events and supernatural sightings have fueled the myth.

Social Angle: Some believe these ghost stories were fabricated by criminal elements to discourage people from visiting the spot.

The film weaves these eerie accounts into a horror-comedy narrative that combines folklore with local humour.

Cast and Crew

Lead Actor: Arjun Ashokan (Parava, B Tech, June)

Supporting Cast: Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese

Director: Vishnu Sasi Shankar

Music: Ranjin Raj

What’s Next for Sumathi Valavu?

With its theatrical run still underway, fans eager for the digital release will likely need to wait at least four to six weeks from the release date, based on industry trends. If the JioHotstar deal goes through, an official OTT launch date is expected to be announced soon.

Also Read:

War 2 Review: Jr NTR’s Power-Packed Debut and Hrithik Roshan’s Swag Can’t Save Flimsy Plot