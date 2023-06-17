Sunny Leone to appear on Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'It will be like a homecoming for me'

Sunny Leone is all set to grace the highly anticipated second season of Bigg Boss OTT, creating a wave of excitement among fans. The announcement was made by JioCinema, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the show's premiere. Sunny Leone, who gained prominence after her appearance on Bigg Boss Season 5 in 2011, expressed her excitement at returning to the Bigg Boss stage, referring to it as a "homecoming" for her. She shared her fond memories of the show, stating that it was a turning point in her career. Sunny Leone also mentioned her enthusiasm for taking the show to the next level.

Contrary to earlier speculations, Sunny Leone will not be participating as a contestant in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Instead, she will be making a guest appearance on the premiere episode, joining Salman Khan on stage, and interacting with the participants.

Sunny Leone's journey in the Indian entertainment industry has been remarkable since her debut on Bigg Boss. The reality show provided her with a platform to showcase her talent, and she has since solidified her presence in Bollywood, starring in numerous films and becoming a popular figure in the industry.

With Sunny Leone's appearance, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is expected to generate even more excitement and glamour. As a former contestant, Sunny Leone is well-versed in the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house, making her interactions with the participants intriguing for viewers.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, an extended version of the iconic reality show, promises to be an engaging and entertaining experience for both the participants and the audience. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will provide contestants with an opportunity to showcase their personalities, resilience, and survival skills as they face various challenges and tasks.