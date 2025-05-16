Top Crime Shows Like CID to Stream on OTT

CID, the iconic Indian crime drama, recently made a comeback with its latest season titled CID 2. Featuring the legendary trio—ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava), and Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty)—the series continues to capture viewers' imagination with thrilling mysteries and investigative brilliance. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium), CID 2 rekindles our love for gripping police procedurals.

If you're a fan of CID and can't get enough of crime-solving stories, here's a curated list of similar shows you can stream right now on OTTplay Premium. These series bring a mix of investigative drama, courtroom suspense, and real-life crime reenactments.

Crime Shows Like CID to Stream on OTT

1. Crime Patrol Dial 100

Crime Patrol Dial 100 is a widely acclaimed show that presents dramatized versions of real-life crime incidents. With each episode delving into serious crimes like murders, abductions, and domestic violence, it highlights the role of law enforcement in bringing justice. The show’s realistic approach and gripping storytelling make it a top pick for true crime enthusiasts.

Why Watch:

Based on real events

Highlights police investigations

Emphasizes crime awareness and prevention

2. Adaalat

Starring Ronit Roy as the brilliant and unconventional lawyer K.D. Pathak, Adaalat takes a courtroom drama route. Known for cracking even the most complex cases, Pathak’s sharp intellect and integrity make him an iconic television character. His assistant Varun (Romit Raj) adds another layer to the narrative, offering support in every investigation.

Why Watch:

Courtroom suspense

Clever legal tactics

A mix of crime solving and legal battles

3. Mauka-E-Vardaat

Mauka-E-Vardaat is a docu-drama that dramatizes shocking real-life crimes. The show explores violent crimes, emotional trauma, and justice. Each episode is designed to leave viewers thinking deeply about societal issues. It features well-known actors like Mona Singh, Ravi Kishan, and Narendra Gupta.

Why Watch:

Focus on social issues

Strong performances

Intense and emotional storytelling

4. F.I.R.

For a lighter take on police work, F.I.R. is a perfect choice. It’s a comedy series set in a police station, following the hilarious misadventures of Lady Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala (Kavita Kaushik). Her comic timing, along with supporting characters like Gopi (Gopi Bhalla) and Mulayam Singh (Kiku Sharda), ensures laughter in every episode.

Why Watch:

Lighthearted crime comedy

Strong female lead

Long-running fan favorite

5. Agent Raghav – Crime Branch

Agent Raghav follows the titular character, played by Sharad Kelkar, a highly skilled detective with extraordinary observation and profiling abilities. The show blends crime-solving with psychological depth, as Agent Raghav takes on complex and twisted cases with the help of his team.

Why Watch:

Intricate investigations

Charismatic lead

Blend of mystery and action

Whether you're into serious courtroom dramas, gripping real-life inspired tales, or even crime with a dash of comedy, these shows offer something for every crime thriller fan. So if CID 2 has rekindled your love for crime shows, dive into this list and stream them all on OTTplay Premium.

