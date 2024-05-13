Sushant Singh Rajput was Troubled by Blind Articles, Reveals Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, currently engaged in promoting his upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji', has been making headlines. The movie, marking his 100th film, is set to hit theaters on May 24. During promotional activities, Bajpayee reminisced about his late colleague Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom he shared screen space in the film 'Sonchiriya'. Bajpayee revealed that he had spoken to Rajput just ten days before his untimely demise.
Speaking about Sushant's struggles, Bajpayee highlighted the late actor's distress over false and sensationalized media reports, commonly known as "blind articles". He emphasized Sushant's sensitivity to such baseless allegations, stating that Sushant often sought advice on how to handle them. Bajpayee shared anecdotes from their conversations, expressing his own method of dealing with those behind such articles, which would often amuse the late actor.
Reflecting on Sushant's sudden passing, Bajpayee expressed disbelief and lamented the premature loss of talent, citing Sushant and Irrfan Khan as examples of actors who left too soon. Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in June 2020 continues to reverberate through the entertainment industry, leaving a lasting impact on his colleagues and fans alike.