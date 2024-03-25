Taapsee Pannu Marries Danish Badminton Star Mathias Boe In Udaipur

Taapsee Pannu recently tied the knot with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur. The couple had a private ceremony with their family and close friends. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, NDTV had previously reported that Taapsee's wedding would take place in March in Udaipur. The couple had pre-wedding festivities including a mehendi and sangeet ceremony. The celebrations and wedding itself took place from March 21 to 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, along with her friends Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon, were in attendance. Additionally, badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are coached by Mathias Boe, were also present. The wedding was organized by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu, and Farah Sood.