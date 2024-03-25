Taapsee Pannu Marries Danish Badminton Star Mathias Boe In Udaipur

Taapsee Pannu recently tied the knot with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur. The couple had a private ceremony with their family and close friends. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, NDTV had previously reported that Taapsee's wedding would take place in March in Udaipur. The couple had pre-wedding festivities including a mehendi and sangeet ceremony. The celebrations and wedding itself took place from March 21 to 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, along with her friends Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon, were in attendance. Additionally, badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are coached by Mathias Boe, were also present. The wedding was organized by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu, and Farah Sood.
A few days ago, Pavail Gulati posted a photo on his Instagram account, which appears to be from a wedding celebration. The photo features Pavail, Shagun, and Abhilash Thapliyal. Sharing the picture, Pavail wrote, "Twinkle Twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!"
Kanika Dhillon, who was said to be at the wedding, posted some pictures of herself from the festivities. One of the photos showed her with her husband Himanshu Sharma. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Keeping it peach." She added the hashtag "MereYaarKiShaadi."
As per a report by NDTV in 2014, Taapsee and the badminton star initially crossed paths at the Indian Badminton League's debut event in 2013. Mathias Boe represented the Lucknow-based team Awadhe Warriors, while Taapsee Pannu served as the brand ambassador for the victorious Hyderabad Hotshots.
Taapsee Pannu has been actively involved in the film industry in recent years. She appeared in Vinil Mathew's movie Haseen Dillruba, which also starred Vikrant Massey. Additionally, she played the lead role in Shabaash Mithu, a film based on the life of Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee Pannu also ventured into production with her debut film Blurr, where she acted alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Her production Dhak Dhak was released last year and featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. Taapsee Pannu's most recent appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki, where she acted alongside Shah Rukh Khan.