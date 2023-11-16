Tamil Movie Release This Week: Thalapathy Vijay's Mega Hit "Leo" releasing this week!

Tamil Movie Release This Week: Are you ready for the much-anticipated OTT release of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Leo? Brace yourselves, because the action-thriller Tamil movie is set to hit Netflix on November 16, 2023! The news comes after the film's massive success at the box office, raking in a staggering Rs 600 crore.

Release Date Confirmed: November 16, 2023, on Netflix

After weeks of speculation, the official release date for Leo on Netflix has been confirmed - November 16, 2023. Thalapathy Vijay fans can rejoice, especially during this festive Diwali season. The film was initially expected to release on November 22 but was moved up to treat fans even earlier.

Exclusive Deal with Netflix

The filmmakers have struck a significant deal with OTT giant Netflix, allowing the movie to premiere on the streaming platform after a successful four-week run in theaters. While there is no official statement from the filmmakers, the buzz around this OTT release is creating excitement among fans.

Record-Breaking Box Office Collection

Leo has become a phenomenon in Indian and Kollywood cinema, achieving a worldwide box office collection of an astounding Rs 600 crore. Industry insiders report that Leo might soon surpass the collection of Rajinikanth's blockbuster, Jailer, which earned Rs 605 crore.

According to industry tracker sacnilk, Leo is valued at Rs 337.19 crore, solidifying its position as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo has secured its spot among the top 20 blockbuster movies in India.

Leo: Plot Unveiled

Leo is not just another action-thriller; it's a gripping tale of an animal rescuer and cafe owner living with his family in Theog. A series of unfortunate events thrust him into the dangerous world of a drug cartel, setting the stage for an intense and suspenseful narrative that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Drawing inspiration from Jon Wagner's graphic novel, "A History of Violence," Leo is a cinematic experience like no other.

Star-Studded Cast

Leo boasts an ensemble cast featuring Joseph Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand, Anurag Kashyap, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, and Mathew Thomas. With such a stellar lineup, Leo promises stellar performances that add to the movie's appeal.

Theatrical Release Success

Leo initially graced theaters on October 19, 2023, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Now, with its OTT release on Netflix just around the corner, fans can relive the cinematic magic from the comfort of their homes.