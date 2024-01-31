Tamil Movies Releasing on OTT Platforms in February 2024

Tamil Movies Releasing on OTT: February 2024 brings a plethora of entertainment for Tamil movie enthusiasts, as several highly anticipated films are set to make their digital debut on popular OTT platforms. From action-packed thrillers to sci-fi adventures and gripping mysteries, there's something for everyone. Let's delve into the details of these upcoming releases that promise to captivate audiences across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.
"Captain Miller," an adrenaline-pumping Tamil-language action thriller directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, takes the spotlight. Starring Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and a stellar cast, this film has already set the box office ablaze. Fans can expect the digital release on OTT platforms in late February, offering an action-packed cinematic experience.
R. Ravikumar's sci-fi extravaganza, "Ayalaan," is poised to make its digital debut on February 16, 2024. Produced by KJR Studios, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast. The storyline revolves around a man joining forces with an alien to thwart a rogue scientist's dangerous plans, promising a thrilling and visually stunning experience for viewers.
Trivikram Srinivas brings us the action-packed drama "Guntur Kaaram," featuring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and an ensemble cast. Released in theaters on January 12, the film is expected to premiere on Netflix, possibly on either February 9 or February 16. With a gripping narrative and stellar performances, "Guntur Kaaram" is set to make waves in the digital streaming world.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, "Merry Christmas" is a captivating mystery thriller starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Shot in both Hindi and Tamil languages, the film is based on the French novel "Le Monte-charge." Scheduled for release on Netflix in February, "Merry Christmas" promises an intriguing storyline and compelling performances that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
A. L. Vijay's "Mission: Chapter 1" is a high-octane action thriller featuring Arun Vijay, Amy Jackson, and Nimisha Sajayan. Produced by Lyca Productions and other renowned banners, this Tamil-language film is gearing up for its digital release. With an engaging plot and a talented cast, "Mission: Chapter 1" is set to deliver an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.
As February unfolds, Tamil cinema enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse array of films that cater to different tastes. From the heart-pounding action of "Captain Miller" to the sci-fi spectacle of "Ayalaan" and the mysterious allure of "Merry Christmas," these movies promise to keep audiences entertained on various OTT platforms. Mark your calendars and get ready for a cinematic journey filled with excitement, suspense, and unforgettable moments.