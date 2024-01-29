10 Exciting Movies like Salaar on OTT Platforms

Exciting Movies like Salaar: If you're still buzzing with the thrill of Salaar, brace yourself for an array of adrenaline-pumping experiences with our curated list of movies that capture the same essence. From action-packed sequences to intense storylines, these films promise to keep you on the edge of your seat, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic journey.
Follow Rocky, a young man driven by the quest for power and wealth, as he becomes entangled with the notorious gold mafia in Mumbai
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, and more
Release Date: 21 December 2018
Duration: 155 minutes
Genre: Action and Thriller
Language: Kannada
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
Rocky returns in this sequel to serve as the leader of the Kolar Gold Fields, facing powerful rivals and determined to fulfill his mother's wishes
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and more
Release Date: 14 April 2022
Duration: 168 minutes
Genre: Action and Thriller
Language: Kannada
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Agastya witnesses a brutal crime and becomes a target of the mafia as he takes a stand against the perpetrators.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Cast: Sriimurali, Hariprriya, Thilak Shekar
Release Date: 21 February 2014
Duration: 141 minutes
Genre: Action and Thriller
Language: Kannada
Where to watch: Zee5
Major Murphy and Lt. Andrew go undercover to uncover the truth behind Sgt. Gammon's alleged illicit activities, navigating a web of intrigue.
IMDb Rating: 4.6
Cast: Mark Dacascos, Tim Abell, Paula Trickey
Release Date: 1 June 1999
Duration: 93 minutes
Genre: Action and Drama
Language: English
Where to watch: Netflix
Pushpa, a laborer, gets entangled in the international trade of red sandalwood, leading to a high-stakes conflict.
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and more
Release Date: 17 December 2021
Duration: 179 minutes
Genre: Action and Drama
Language: Telugu
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kabali, held captive for 25 years, seeks retribution for the mistreatment of Tamil laborers in Malaysia, becoming a symbol of resilience.
IMDb Rating: 6.1
Cast: Rajinikanth, Radhika Apte, Winston Chao, Dhansika
Release Date: 22 July 2016
Duration: 152 minutes
Genre: Action and Crime
Language: Tamil
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
A specialized officer investigates a murder, unraveling a tale of crime and deceit in Chennai's dangerous underworld.
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi
Release Date: 3 June 2022
Duration: 172 minutes
Genre: Action and Thriller
Language: Tamil
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
A master thief engages in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase with the cops after an elaborate heist at a jewelry store.
IMDb Rating: 3.2
Cast: Karthi, Anu Emmanuel
Release Date: 10 November 2023
Duration: 156 minutes
Genre: Action and Comedy
Language: Tamil
Where to watch: Netflix
Follow the exploits of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a master thief, in the 1970s, as he sets up daring heists, eluding law enforcement.
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Cast: Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, and more
Release Date: 20 October 2023
Duration: 182 minutes
Genre: Action and Crime
Language: Telugu
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This Kannada film explores action and drama, unfolding a story of a gangster seeking justice through a daring move involving a city prison.
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, and more
Release Date: 19 October 2023
Duration: 132 minutes
Genre: Action, heist-thriller
Language: Kannada
Where to watch: Aha and Zee5