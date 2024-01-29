Entertainment

10 Exciting Movies like Salaar on OTT Platforms

Pratidin Bureau

Exciting Movies like Salaar: If you're still buzzing with the thrill of Salaar, brace yourself for an array of adrenaline-pumping experiences with our curated list of movies that capture the same essence. From action-packed sequences to intense storylines, these films promise to keep you on the edge of your seat, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic journey.

KGF 1

Follow Rocky, a young man driven by the quest for power and wealth, as he becomes entangled with the notorious gold mafia in Mumbai

  • IMDb Rating: 8.2

  • Cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, and more

  • Release Date: 21 December 2018

  • Duration: 155 minutes

  • Genre: Action and Thriller

  • Language: Kannada

  • Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

KGF 2

Rocky returns in this sequel to serve as the leader of the Kolar Gold Fields, facing powerful rivals and determined to fulfill his mother's wishes

  • IMDb Rating: 8.3

  • Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and more

  • Release Date: 14 April 2022

  • Duration: 168 minutes

  • Genre: Action and Thriller

  • Language: Kannada

  • Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ugramm

Agastya witnesses a brutal crime and becomes a target of the mafia as he takes a stand against the perpetrators.

  • IMDb Rating: 8.1

  • Cast: Sriimurali, Hariprriya, Thilak Shekar

  • Release Date: 21 February 2014

  • Duration: 141 minutes

  • Genre: Action and Thriller

  • Language: Kannada

  • Where to watch: Zee5

The Base

Major Murphy and Lt. Andrew go undercover to uncover the truth behind Sgt. Gammon's alleged illicit activities, navigating a web of intrigue.

  • IMDb Rating: 4.6

  • Cast: Mark Dacascos, Tim Abell, Paula Trickey

  • Release Date: 1 June 1999

  • Duration: 93 minutes

  • Genre: Action and Drama

  • Language: English

  • Where to watch: Netflix

Pushpa

Pushpa, a laborer, gets entangled in the international trade of red sandalwood, leading to a high-stakes conflict.

  • IMDb Rating: 7.6

  • Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and more

  • Release Date: 17 December 2021

  • Duration: 179 minutes

  • Genre: Action and Drama

  • Language: Telugu

  • Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kabali

Kabali, held captive for 25 years, seeks retribution for the mistreatment of Tamil laborers in Malaysia, becoming a symbol of resilience.

  • IMDb Rating: 6.1

  • Cast: Rajinikanth, Radhika Apte, Winston Chao, Dhansika

  • Release Date: 22 July 2016

  • Duration: 152 minutes

  • Genre: Action and Crime

  • Language: Tamil

  • Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Vikram

A specialized officer investigates a murder, unraveling a tale of crime and deceit in Chennai's dangerous underworld.

  • IMDb Rating: 8.3

  • Cast: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi

  • Release Date: 3 June 2022

  • Duration: 172 minutes

  • Genre: Action and Thriller

  • Language: Tamil

  • Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Japan

A master thief engages in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase with the cops after an elaborate heist at a jewelry store.

  • IMDb Rating: 3.2

  • Cast: Karthi, Anu Emmanuel

  • Release Date: 10 November 2023

  • Duration: 156 minutes

  • Genre: Action and Comedy

  • Language: Tamil

  • Where to watch: Netflix

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Follow the exploits of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a master thief, in the 1970s, as he sets up daring heists, eluding law enforcement.

  • IMDb Rating: 6.2

  • Cast: Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, and more

  • Release Date: 20 October 2023

  • Duration: 182 minutes

  • Genre: Action and Crime

  • Language: Telugu

  • Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ghost

This Kannada film explores action and drama, unfolding a story of a gangster seeking justice through a daring move involving a city prison.

  • IMDb Rating: 7.5

  • Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, and more

  • Release Date: 19 October 2023

  • Duration: 132 minutes

  • Genre: Action, heist-thriller

  • Language: Kannada

  • Where to watch: Aha and Zee5

Most Awaited Bollywood Movies on OTT platforms in 2024
Most Anticipated Malayalam Movie Releases in 2024
Upcoming South Indian movies to look out for in 2024
